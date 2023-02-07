Holly Willoughby makes rare comment about preventing 'problems' in 15-year marriage

Holly Willoughby just shared a tiny nugget of marriage advice, and considering she's been loved up with her husband Dan Baldwin since 2004, we reckon it's worth listening.

As part of her WYLDE newsletter, the This Morning star shared an article on communication and revealed how she has ensured she "works hard" on it to ensure her relationship goes from strength to strength.

"We’re always being told that communication is the key to a healthy and happy relationship, yet it can be the first thing to slip when life gets busy," she began, adding: "A simple breakdown in conversation can lead to problems that otherwise may not appear. I think Dan and I work hard to make sure we keep talking – and after reading this, I'm going to try even harder!"

Holly also hinted that she uses dinner time in her household as an opportunity to spend time with her husband – even if their date night is shared with their three children Harry, Chester and Belle.

Holly has made some rare comments about her marriage since her wedding day in 2007

"For me, food is a wonderful way to show love. Taking the time to prepare something delicious that you know someone will love, then spending quality time eating it together is one of the easiest ways to show you people you care," she wrote.

Holly has previously opened up about her marriage, even relatably admitting that nobody's partnership is perfect. In her case, she has said that she used to feel "frightening" anger about mundane things until she learnt to use it to her advantage to address and work through their problems.

The couple share three children

At An Evening With Holly Willoughby, the mother-of-three explained: "When I started to reconnect with my emotions I found I was getting angry all the time. And Dan's like, 'I wish you could not be so angry'. So I would be getting really angry and he would be like, 'I'm not sure this is good'.

"It was scary and frightening but I thought, 'Let's just stick with it and see where it goes'. And now I love it! Because talking through your problems can take you months or weeks but in a hot flash of anger you'll shout something and rip the band-aid off. You don't have to be afraid of it or be scared by it."

Holly and Dan met in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, and after a three-year relationship, they got married on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting a wedding reception at Amberley Castle.

