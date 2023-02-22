Angel and Dick Strawbridge's bittersweet chateau wedding – details The Escape to the Chateau stars tied the knot in 2015

Escape to the Chateau stars Angel and Dick Strawbridge have described life at their French abode as a "fairytale" but as it turns out, their wedding in November 2015 wasn't exactly a breeze. After falling in love in 2010, and welcoming their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, the couple decided to marry at their family home, but it took a lot to get the Chateau de la Motte Husson ready for their big day. Fancy a peek inside their wedding venue? Click the video below for a tour of their ornate home library...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their gorgeous library in the chateau

Speaking about the bittersweet experience, Angel previously revealed to HELLO! that their impending nuptials meant that they had to embark on endless renovation and restoration projects, which left them feeling deflated.

"We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I'd had a bath and I had a little sob. We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

The couple was tasked with endless renovation projects in the run-up to their wedding

Despite all the blood, sweat and tears, however, the couple's wedding day couldn't have been more magical. "There was a moment before people started arriving when it just didn't matter," Angel explained. "Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

Staying true to her vintage style, the bride looked absolutely beautiful in a mid-length wedding dress, complete with an intricate lace cape, which was elegantly draped over her shoulders. Adding a pop of colour to her bridal attire, Angel rocked a cherry red manicure and 1940s pin curls – simply stunning!

Angel and Dick still managed to have a magical wedding day at their French abode

Meanwhile, the groom stepped out in a dark green tweed suit, which he teamed with a purple stripe shirt and a magenta tie. Following the romantic ceremony, the newlyweds posed for a series of photos around the sweeping grounds of the chateau. Complete with a majestic moat, an Art Deco orangery, a walled garden and numerous outbuildings and stables, it's hardly surprising that they chose to marry at their luxurious, 19th-century home.

