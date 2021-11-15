Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge on first date with Angel: 'It didn't make any sense' The couple tied the knot in 2015

As Dick Strawbridge, 62, celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife Angel, 43, over the weekend, the Escape to the Chateau star looked back at the start of their relationship – which he said "didn't make any sense" due to their 19-year age gap.

On their official Instagram page for their TV show, Dick revealed that 13 November not only marked the day they said 'I do' at their 19th-century family home, Chateau de la Motte Husson, but also their first date. He gushed: "Today is our 6th Wedding Anniversary and it was 11 years ago today I had my first date with this truly amazing lady.

"We had briefly met at a friend’s birthday party and had arranged for Angela to come to a pop up restaurant I was hosting in London. After the meal we were oblivious of anyone else, we chatted, and we then spent a wonderful evening together."

One of the snaps showed Dick and Angel engrossed in conversation across the dinner table during their first meeting, while another more recent photo revealed the couple with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Dick shared this sweet post to mark their sixth wedding anniversary

Dick continued: "Thereafter, I kept popping up to London whenever we had any free time and Cupid did his thing as we fell in love very quickly.

"To be honest, it didn’t make any sense, I was the wrong side of 50 and Angel was young and beautiful, but somehow we worked as a couple and now, years later, we have two beautiful children and live in a Chateau...

"We know how lucky we are but if I was to be asked how come? I’d say you have to go for it …. life is not a rehearsal!”

The couple got married at their home, Chateau de la Motte Husson

The pair tied the knot back in 2015, shortly after they purchased their chateau in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne in France for a bargain £280,000. Dick and Angel said 'I do' in the local town hall before hosting their reception in the Orangery of their home, and Angel looked beautiful in a midi wedding dress with lace sleeves and a ruched skirt.

Speaking to The Express in May 2021, the couple said they would consider renewing their vows now they have completed more renovations.

"The Orangery is looking so lovely after the work we did last year, and we celebrated our wedding anniversary with a very special meal cooked and served (with a little help from the grandparents of course) by Arthur and Dorothy in their ‘pop-up’ restaurant.

"It was wonderful! For the time being though, we’re looking forward to seeing the space alive again with people and merriment when our wedding season finally re-starts."

