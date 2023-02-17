Angel Strawbridge reveals mum's emotional reaction to Escape to the Chateau series finale The channel 4 show is coming to an end after six years and nine seasons

Dick and Angel Strawbridge previously announced that Escape to the Chateau would be coming to an end after six years and nine seasons, but it looks like some of their family members had a particularly emotional reaction to the news. Joining Lorraine Kelly to speak about the show's final episode, Angel revealed that ahead of filming, her mum Jennifer Newman "kept crying all the time." Click the video to see what she had to say...

WATCH: Angel Strawbridge recalls mum's emotional reaction to final episode of Escape to the Chateau

Who are Angel Strawbridge's mum and dad?

Angel Strawbridge is incredibly close to her parents, Jennifer and Stephan Newman, who actually live across from the couple's French abode. Back in 2021, Dick made an appearance on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show with Zoe Ball, where he revealed that they'd been living in the chateau's renovated coach house:

During lockdown Angel's parents lived in the chateau's coach house

"It's not like we've been confined - there's so much space and doing things with the children. We've been quite lucky, as a family I think we've come through it well. Of course, we've got Angela's mum and dad living across in the coach house, so we've got a family unit here, which sort of has support, which is very lucky indeed."

She credits her parents with inspiring her strong work ethic

While little is known about Angel's parents, she has spoken about them on occasion. During an interview about Escape to the Chateau, she said:

"Before we [she and Dick] met we both had strong work ethics. My mum and dad are workaholics, my dad owned Paradise jewellers in Benfleet for 20 years and a restaurant (Flutes). My brother Paul now runs the jewellers on Canvey Island. It's nice to instil those values early on because it's important. I think the Essex mindset is more go and get it. Maybe not coming from a plethora of wealth can make you a bit more hungry for it."

Angel's parents are always on hand to help with the chateau in the busier seasons

She also opened up about having her parents around to help with the chateau, especially in the busier seasons.

"We have a bit of a giggle that they're here for free holidays, but they're here more for the wedding season to help us," she said. "Having a multi-generational living arrangement is quite special. When I'm older, if Arthur and Dorothy want us around, we'll feel like we've done something right."

