Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge models unconventional wedding dress for castle nuptials – photos The couple tied the knot at Chateau De La Motte Husson

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are approaching their sixth wedding anniversary, which falls on 13 November, but no doubt the pair are reminded of their romantic nuptials on a daily basis while renovating their home.

The Escape to the Chateau stars tied the knot at their family house, Chateau De La Motte Husson in France, in front of 200 guests, including their two children Arthur and Dorothy. Although their big day was featured in the first series of the hit show, few photos have been shared on social media.

Fans were given a glimpse of Angel's stunning wedding dress with lace sleeves earlier this year as she marked Mother's Day. One feature of Angel's dress that was not visible, however, was the short midi length.

Staying true to her vintage style, chose to forego a full-length gown in favour of a ruched skirt that showed off her silver strappy heels – which were on full display in throwback photos shared on their anniversary in 2019.

The Escape to the Chateau star shared throwback photos on Mother's Day

At the time, Angel wrote on Facebook: "Four years ago to the day Dick & I got married! It's been quite some journey… who would have thought…thank you for your continued support and love! Not feeling soppy or anything…"

Dick and Angel said 'I do' in the local town hall before hosting their reception in the Orangery – and Dick has since said he would consider renewing his vows now they have completed more renovations.

Speaking to The Express in May 2021, they said: "Haha…possibly!!

The couple got married at their home, Chateau De La Motte Husson

"The Orangery is looking so lovely after the work we did last year, and we celebrated our wedding anniversary with a very special meal cooked and served (with a little help from the grandparents of course) by Arthur and Dorothy in their ‘pop-up’ restaurant.

"It was wonderful! For the time being though, we’re looking forward to seeing the space alive again with people and merriment when our wedding season finally re-starts."

Perhaps if they were to hold another celebration, it would be a more relaxed affair without any tears! Angel opened up to HELLO! in 2020 about the moment she "sobbed" before their big day.

"We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I’d had a bath and I had a little sob.

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

She added: "But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

