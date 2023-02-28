Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's intimate relationship tribute will surprise you The Strictly Come Dancing stars began dating in 2018

Dianne Buswell has revealed her home with Joe Sugg boasts several wild and wonderful pieces of artwork, but one, in particular, pays tribute to their relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who met the YouTuber when they were paired up during the 2018 competition, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video inside their living room. While she was focusing on the TV, a white clay mould took pride of place on a shelf above it – and it clearly caught her followers' attention.

Dianne addressed it in her next video, sharing a close-up of the very unexpected design. "And if you're wondering what is that above the TV yes it's a clay mould of me holding Joe's foot!!!!!" she wrote, as her fingers were entwined between Joe's toes in the intimate embrace.

The couple began dating in 2018 and they purchased their first home together in 2021, swapping city life in London behind for a picturesque country house in Sussex.

Over the past few months, fans grew concerned that Dianne and Joe had been spending time apart due to hectic work schedules, with the Australian dancer taking part in Strictly 2022 with Tyler West before flying solo to her homeland for Christmas.

However, Dianne reassured fans that she and her boyfriend are still very much a couple. Speaking with The Sun about the split rumours, Dianne explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said.

"I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."

The pair plan to spend lots of quality time together in 2023, with Dianne admitting in a recent chat with HELLO! that travelling is at the top of her priority list.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling - I find it very relaxing."

