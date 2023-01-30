Strictly's Dianne Buswell addresses split rumours with boyfriend Joe Sugg The stars danced together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Dianne Buswell has reassured fans that she and boyfriend Joe Sugg are still very much a couple.

Last year, the Strictly Come Dancing star worried fans when she flew back to her homeland for Christmas - without her partner of four years.

Speaking with The Sun about the rumours, Dianne explained: "It comes from a good place, but I go home and see my family and don't even worry about anything that's being said.

"I try not to look because it's very rare I get to see my family so I want to go and make the most of it and that's what I did."

Now back in the UK and currently on the Strictly nationwide tour, Dianne revealed how her YouTube star boyfriend will be cheering her and dance partner Tyler West from the sidelines.

The couple have been together since 2018

"Joe's coming to a few of the shows, but he's really busy with work as well doing all his stuff," she added. "Whenever he can he'll come to watch."

Joe and Dianne met on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing where they partnered up. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

In a recent chat with HELLO!, Dianne gushed about her romance with Joe and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

They danced together on Strictly Come Dancing

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing."

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move home Down Under any time soon. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family," confirming that moving back to Australia is off the cards at the moment.

