60 ultimate first dance wedding songs Impress your guests and celebrate with our round up of fun and romantic first dance songs

The first dance is one of the biggest moments of every couple's wedding day, as the newlyweds take to the dancefloor together for the first time and get their evening party started after the formalities of their ceremony, speeches and wedding breakfast.

But how do you find the perfect first dance song for your special moment? Just like when choosing music for the rest of your wedding, the key is to find a song that is meaningful to you both or that you both love; perhaps the lyrics resonate with you or it reminds you of memories you have shared together.

WATCH: Get wedding inspiration from these HELLO! Exclusive celebrity weddings

Loading the player...

Whether you want to opt for a classic and romantic first dance wedding song or would prefer something a little more upbeat or unconventional, we've rounded up 60 of the best first dance wedding songs with something for everyone, along with some of the standout lyrics that make them ideal for your big day.

READ: A complete guide to planning your wedding from start to finish

They include old favourites like Elton John's Your Song - which Prince William and Princess Kate chose as their first dance song - and the Etta James hit At Last, along with more modern classics such as Ed Sheeran's Perfect and Thinking Out Loud, and Motown songs that will have all your guests ready to join you on the dancefloor to dance the night away.

Classic first dance wedding songs:

You can't go wrong with one of these classic love songs for your first dance.

Your Song – Elton John

Lyrics we love: "I hope you don't mind, I hope you don't mind, that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while you're in the world."

Fly Me To The Moon – Frank Sinatra

You are the Best Thing – Ray Lamontagne

Stand by Me – Ben E. King

Everything – Michael Bublé

At Last – Etta James

Can't Help Falling in Love – Elvis Presley

Lyrics we love: "Take my hand, take my whole life too, for I can't help falling in love with you."

What a Wonderful World – Louis Armstrong

Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton

The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra

My Girl – The Temptations

MORE: Cutting costs on wedding music is the worst thing brides and grooms could do – expert

Upbeat first dance wedding songs:

Get your party off to a fun start with one of these upbeat first dance songs.

This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole

Can't Take My Eyes Off You – Frankie Valli

Lyrics we love: "At long last love has arrived, and I thank God I'm alive, you're just too good to be true, can't take my eyes off you."

Marry You – Bruno Mars

How Sweet it is (To Be Loved By You) – Marvin Gaye

All You Need is Love – The Beatles

One Day Like This – Elbow

God Only Knows – The Beach Boys

You and Me Song – The Wannadies

Lyrics we love: "You and me – always – and forever."

It Must Be Love – Madness

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Happy – Pharrell Williams

You Make My Dreams – Hall & Oates

Modern first dance wedding songs:

These modern classics make great choices for your first dance.

Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift

Sweetest Devotion - Adele

Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran

Lyrics we love: "Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars, Place your head on my beating heart, I'm thinking out loud, Maybe we found love right where we are."

Grow Old With Me – Tom Odell

A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

I Won't Give Up – Jason Mraz

Lucky – Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz

Marry Me – Train

The Luckiest – Ben Folds

Greatest Day – Take That

How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding

Lyrics we love: "How long will I love you? As long as stars are above you, And longer if I may."

Better Together – Jack Johnson

Love Me Like You Do – Ellie Goulding

Better Half of Me – Tom Walker

Pointless – Lewis Capaldi

Make You Feel My Love – Adele

Say You Won't Let Go – James Arthur

STORY: The biggest wedding day timings mistakes to avoid

Soul and R&B first dance wedding songs:

These beautiful soul and R&B songs are sure to make for a memorable first dance.

Let's Stay Together – Al Green

Lyrics we love: "Let's, let's stay together, Lovin' you whether, whether, Times are good or bad, happy or sad."

Isn't She Lovely – Stevie Wonder

If I Ain't Got You – Alicia Keys featuring Usher

L-O-V-E – Nat King Cole

Unforgettable – Nat King Cole

Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours – Stevie Wonder

All of Me – John Legend

Lyrics we love: "Give your all to me, I'll give my all to you. You're my end and my beginning, Even when I lose, I'm winning."

Endless Love – Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

MORE: Everything you need to know about wedding first dance lessons

Indie/ Alternative first dance wedding songs:

If you love indie music, these first dance wedding songs are for you.

First Day of My Life – Bright Eyes

Skinny Love – Bon Iver

I Will Follow You into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie

Candy – Paolo Nutini

Ho Hey – The Lumineers

Lyrics we love: "I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart."

You're My Best Friend – Queen

Everlong – Foo Fighters

Wonderwall – Oasis

The Universal – Blur

There Will Be Time – Mumford & Sons and Baaba Maal

Lyrics we love: "In the cold light, I live to love and adore you, It's all that I am, It's all that I have. In the cold light, I live, I only live for you, It's all that I am, It's all that I have."

Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.