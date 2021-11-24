Showtrial star is married to famous actress – find out more Have you been loving the BBC series?

Viewers have been loving Showtrial, the new BBC drama which follows an attorney hoping to prove a wealthy student's innocence following the murder of one of her peers. In the show, Strike star Kerr Logan stars as James Thornley – but did you realise the star has a very famous wife in real life?

The actor is married to Sara Vickers, who fans of Endeavour will recognise as she plays Joan Thursday, the daughter of Inspector Thursday who has an on-and-off relationship with Endeavour Morse.

WATCH: Showtrial has been a hit with viewers

The pair met while training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and tied the knot back in 2017 in Southeast England. However, despite being in the public eye, the pair have kept their relationship private, and have largely kept snaps of each other off social media.

Kerr plays James in the new show

Kerr is a familiar face on our screens, as he has also starred in Strike, Dead Still and Victoria. In Showtrial, he plays a member of the Crown Prosecution Service who has a romantic history with Cleo, and who needs to be convinced that there is sufficient evidence against Talitha to prosecute her in a courtroom.

Fans have been full of praise for the show so far, with one tweeting: "Excellent drama #showtrial Kudos to Ben Richards, who wrote a multifaceted script, the excellent acting and direction. At first I wasn't sure, but kept being pulled in. Glad of this!"

Sara plays Joan in Endeavour

Another person added: "Guilty or not guilty? Now there's a question! Absolutely loved this drama, and binged all the episodes." A third person wrote: "Caught up and finished Showtrial ... wow what a great BBC drama. Love a good trial and jury and it keeps you guessing right til the very end!"

