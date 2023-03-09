Exclusive: Carrie Hope Fletcher reveals spooky event that almost exposed secret wedding The Cinderella actress and the Hamilton star eloped to Scotland

Carrie Hope Fletcher decided to have a very low-key wedding with her partner Joel Montague, with the couple choosing to elope to Gretna Green in Scotland without their friends and family.

However, Hamilton West end star Joel's mother had an inkling they were secretly planning their wedding after experiencing a spooky encounter just a few days before. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine following their magical wedding day, Cinderella actress Carrie explained her confusion over her future mother-in-law's intuition.

Speaking of a fortune-teller who visited Joel’s mum, Tom Fletcher's sister said: "She told her, 'Something big is happening with your son on the weekend before Valentine’s – it’s happening in Scotland and it’s something to do with the word Smith.' Joel’s mum kept asking us what was happening and we thought, 'How does she know?'"

The couple met through mutual friends eight years ago, but their romance only began in 2022 after they crossed paths and exchanged numbers at the theatre. Joel admitted he "knew immediately" that he was going to marry Carrie – he even moved into her London home on the night of their first date before proposing seven months later in October 2022.

They exchanged vows privately at The Famous Blacksmiths Shop in an emotional ceremony, before wandering around the blacksmith's museum and eating cheese and onion sandwiches.

Carrie looked stunning in a high-street wedding dress from Phase Eight with a V-neck and balloon sleeves, while her husband opted for a checked grey three-piece suit.

The Les Misérables star explained that she told her famous brother and sister-in-law, McFly star Tom and his wife Giovanna, that she was getting married just one day beforehand.

"They were thrilled," she said, before adding that both she and Tom "get really nervous" in front of big crowds outside of their jobs. Speaking of his reaction to her elopement, she added: "I think he quite liked the idea I was running away and doing this in private."

Carrie explained their reasoning for wanting a low-key wedding, which they plan to celebrate again with their friends and family – including groomsman Tom and bridesmaid Giovanna – in the summer.

"Everything we do is a performance and in front of people and we just thought: 'Let’s do away with that on what’s meant to be the happiest day of our lives,'" she said, and Joel continued: "Sometimes a wedding feels like an event and becomes more about the guests and how much fun they have, rather than two people getting married. We wanted our day to just be for us."

