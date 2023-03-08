Queen Rania is a golden goddess in rarely-seen second wedding dress Queen Rania of Jordan married King Abdullah in 1993

With King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan's eldest daughter Princess Iman preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis on Sunday 12 March, it has got us reminiscing about her parents' stunning wedding day.

The 26-year-old bride-to-be recycled her mother's belt from her iconic Bruce Oldfield wedding dress for her Henna party on Tuesday - see the video below for proof - but will she also take inspiration from Rania's second wedding dress?

Many royal fans may not know that Rania actually rocked two bridal gowns back in 1993. She began her big day in a collared jacket with gold embroidery layered over a full-skirted gown with an embroidered trim that matched her statement waist-defining belt.

In the evening, she changed into another gorgeous gold and ivory creation from the same British designer. While it boasted a similar ballgown skirt, this one was a satin wrap-over style, the straight neckline had been replaced with a V-neck, and the capped sleeves were gone in favour of thick straps and an embellished bodice.

Queen Rania's first wedding dress by Bruce Oldfield

Holding up her skirt, Rania revealed she paired her second wedding dress with sheer white tights and pointed-toe heels, with her brunette hair styled into another intricate bun with metallic hair accessories.

Following their wedding, Rania and Abdullah welcomed Crown Prince Hussein, who is also planning a wedding in summer 2023, Princess Iman, who is days away from her wedding, and Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

Her daughter Princess Iman recycled her mother's bridal belt for her pre-wedding Henna party

Royal fans are no doubt excited to see if Rania's daughter Princess Iman follows in her mother's footsteps when she marries Jameel on Sunday 12 March.

The Royal Hashemite Court confirmed the wedding date earlier this week, adding that they wish the couple "a lifetime of happiness." Queen Rania went on to share a fleeting glimpse of Iman's flowing cathedral-length veil, followed by the first glimpse of her henna party outfit.

The flowing white dress with billowing sleeves, created by Reema Dahbour, featured an embroidered bodice, long sleeves and a floaty skirt with gold and white detailing stitched into the fabric.

