Queen Rania rocked two golden bridal gowns for palace wedding – all the photos Rania Al-Yassin and Jordan's Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein got married in 1993

Queen Rania of Jordan married King Abdullah II in 1993, six months after getting engaged.

Like all royal weddings, the event was a show-stopping affair with a majestic yet sentimental wedding venue and two stunning bridal gowns by one of Princess Diana's favourite designers. Join us as we take a look back at everything we know about Queen Rania's big day, including some of the most gorgeous wedding photos…

How did Queen Rania and King Abdullah meet?

Rania Al-Yassin, then 22, met Jordan's Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, then 31, at a dinner party in January 1993. After locking eyes at the event, they had a whirlwind romance and they got engaged just two months later and married two months after that.

When did Queen Rania get married?

The couple tied the knot on 10 June 1993 in front of the likes of King Hussein and Queen Noor. They chose the Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, for the wedding venue, which was the home of the groom's late grandmother Queen Zain Al Sharaf until her passing in 1994.

It is now a Hashemite headquarters.

What wedding dress did Queen Rania wear?

The beautiful bride, who became queen in March 1999, wore two gowns created by British designer Bruce Oldfield. Queen Rania began her big day in a collared jacket with gold embroidery layered over a full-skirted gown with an embroidered trim that matched her statement belt – which was recently recycled by her daughter Princess Iman ahead of her wedding on Sunday 12 March.

She wore her hair in an intricate bun with an embellished hair accessory and a veil – a departure from the traditional tiara royal brides wear – alongside drop earrings, pink lips and gold eyeshadow.

The newlyweds were pictured waving to crowds as they left in their wedding car before they cut their towering wedding cake at their reception.

In the evening, she changed into another gorgeous gold and ivory creation from the same designer. While it boasted a similar ballgown skirt, this one was a satin wrap-over style, alongside a V-neck embellished bodice and thick straps.

Meanwhile, her husband wore his black and red military uniform during the day, swapping his jacket for a white one at the wedding reception.

Do Queen Rania and King Abdullah have kids?

Following their wedding, Rania and Abdullah welcomed Crown Prince Hussein, who is also planning a wedding in summer 2023, Princess Iman, who is days away from her wedding, and Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

