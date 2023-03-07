Queen Rania of Jordan's 7 most stylish wedding guest looks of all time The monarch will celebrate daughter Princess Iman's royal wedding on 12 March

Queen Rania of Jordan is undoubtedly one of the world's most fashion-forward royals. Since her 1993 royal wedding to the then Prince Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, she has become known for her chic and elegant style, teaming classic designers with homegrown talent and luxurious, understated accessories.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan's style over the years

It's no surprise, then, that royal fashion fans always look forward to seeing Rania as a guest at some of the most star-studded weddings there are. And now that she has her daughter Princess Iman's own royal wedding to look forward to on Sunday 12 March, anticipation is building as to what Queen Rania will wear as mother of the bride.

Here, we look back at some of the Jordanian royal's most stylish wedding guest looks from over the years...

The wedding of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, 2004

Probably one of Rania's most memorable wedding guest looks, the royal looked stunning in her intricate lace skirt and white shirt by Givenchy.

At the gala dinner the night before the Spanish royal wedding, Queen Rania also made a statement in this stunning white gown.

READ NEXT: 13 best-dressed mothers-of-the-bride, from Sarah Ferguson to Carole Middleton

The wedding of Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Al Hussein Of Jordan and Princess Noor, 2004

For the nuptials of the then Crown Prince Hamzah Bin Al Hussein Of Jordan and his bride Princess Noor, Rania wore a beautiful ombré blue gown with flutter sleeves and a belt detail.

The wedding of Farah Daghestani and Saud Suleiman, 2004

The royal looked stunning in a deep red gown to attend the wedding of King Abdullah's cousin, Farah Daghestani.

The wedding of Princess Badi'ah of Jordan and Khaled Blair, 2005

It was a beautiful yellow and blue gown for Rania as she joined other royals at the wedding of Jordan's Princess Badi'ah.

MORE: Princess Kate's wedding dress scandal that few people know about

The wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling, 2010

Queen Rania chose an elegant purple gown teamed with a subtle diamond headpiece for the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

The engagement ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif, 2022

Not strictly a wedding, but we couldn't resist including this beautiful shot of Queen Rania with her future daughter-in-law Rajwa, who will marry Crown Prince Hussein on 1 June 2023.

Queen Rania wore a beautiful black dress with embellished details for the occasion.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.