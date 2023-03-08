Who is Princess Iman's fiancé ahead of Jordan royal wedding? Queen Rania's daughter will marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on 12 March

Princess Iman bint Abdullah is set to marry Jameel Alexander Thermiótis this Sunday with the royal's mother, Queen Rania, sharing their pre-wedding celebrations in the lead-up to the big day.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced the couple's engagement last July but finally revealed that their nuptials will take place on 12 March earlier this week.

Princess Iman, 26, who has a degree from Parsons School of Design in New York, keeps a low profile but has joined her parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, at public events on occasion.

Here's what we know about her future husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiótis.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela to Greek parents, George Alexander Thermiótis and Maria Corina Hernández de Thermiótis, Jameelis also known as Jimmy.

He is a co-founder and partner of New York-based Venture Capital firm, Outbound Ventures. Nothing else is known publicly about his personal life or how long he and Iman have been dating.

Further details about the wedding day, including the venue, are yet to be announced.

However, in the days leading up to the ceremony, Rania has shared a touching tribute to her eldest daughter on Instagram, as well as photographs from Iman's Henna party.

Rania helps Iman to get ready for her Henna party

The bride-to-be looked incredibly beautiful on the night, wearing a flowing white dress with billowing sleeves, created by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian designer with Palestinian roots.

She also chose to pay a very sweet tribute to her mother.

Around her waist, Iman wore the belt that Rania wore on her own wedding day to Abdullah back in 1993. The belt, like the rest of Rania's wedding attire, was made for the Queen by designer Bruce Oldfield.

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

