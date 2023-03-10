Princess Iman of Jordan's royal wedding details - venue, dress, and more King Abdullah and Queen Rania's eldest daughter is getting ready to tie the knot

Jordan's royal family are preparing for huge celebrations this weekend as Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest daughter, Princess Iman bint Abdullah is set to marry Jameel Alexander Thermiótis.

The royal wedding will take place on Sunday 12 March and while the palace is keeping many details under wraps, Rania has shared photographs and videos from Princess Iman's Henna party, which you can watch below.

Ahead of the couple's special day, here's everything we know about the Jordan royal wedding so far…

Who is Princess Iman?

Iman is the second child born to Abdullah and Rania, who have been married since 1993. She has one older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and younger siblings Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18.

Princess Iman and her mother, Queen Rania

The 26-year-old has a degree from Parsons School of Design in New York.

The royal keeps a low profile but has joined her parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, at public events on occasion.

Who is Princess Iman's fiancé?

Born in Caracas, Venezuela to Greek parents, George Alexander Thermiótis and Maria Corina Hernández de Thermiótis, Jameel is also known as Jimmy.

He is a co-founder and partner of New York-based Venture Capital firm, Outbound Ventures. Nothing else is known publicly about his personal life or how long he and Iman have been dating.

When did the couple get engaged?

The Royal Hashemite Court publicly announced the couple's engagement on 6 July 2022.

The official announcement read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family.

The palace shared an official portrait

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness."

No further details about Jameel's proposal or Iman's ring were given, but a portrait of the happy couple shared at the time shows a horizontal princess-cut diamond on the princess's finger.

The palace confirmed that the wedding will take place on 12 March just a week before the nuptials.

Where is the wedding venue?

The location of Princess Iman and Jameel's wedding is still to be confirmed by the palace.

However, the couple could opt to tie the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan, where Iman's parents, Abdullah and Rania, were wed in 1993.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah's wedding in 1993

There is also a possibility that the pair could choose to marry in Greece or Venezuela, given Jameel's heritage and birthplace.

What will Princess Iman wear?

It's likely that details of Princess Iman's wedding dress will not be shared until the big day, however Queen Rania gave royal fans a sneak peek of the beautiful bridal veil as she shared a touching tribute to her daughter in the lead-up.

Princess Iman could opt for her mother's wedding dress designer – Bruce Oldfield – given that she wore Rania's bridal belt at her Henna party.

Princess Iman at her Henna party

The bride-to-be looked incredibly beautiful on the night, wearing a flowing white dress with billowing sleeves, created by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian designer with Palestinian roots.

Who will attend the royal wedding?

It's highly likely that the ceremony will be attended by King Abdullah and Queen Rania, as well Iman's siblings and her new in-laws.

It is not known if royals from other monarchies around the world have been invited to the wedding.

The king and queen have attended the royal weddings of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling in 2010, as well as then-Crown Prince Felipe of Spain and Letizia Ortiz in 2004.

