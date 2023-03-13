Princess Iman's sister Princess Salma's mishap with wedding guest dress went unnoticed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

All eyes were on Princess Iman bint Abdullah, 26, at her royal wedding with Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on Sunday 12 March, which meant that nobody noticed her sister's accidental mishap.

Unlike Iman's bridal white frock and her mother's Queen Rania's muted Dior gown, Princess Salma, 22, wasn't afraid to stand out with her bright fuchsia dress from Andrew GN's Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. The gown features long puff sleeves, a belted waist and a flattering A-line skirt in a midi length. See inside the royal wedding in the video below...

WATCH: Princess Iman of Jordan stuns in wedding dress with incredible train

Loading the player...

But did you spot the embellishment? Contrasting to her hot pink frock, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's daughter's belt was finished with a gold buckle at the front covered with green gemstones – but the model on the designer's website wore it the other way around.

SHOP NOW: 18 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits

Princess Salma wore a stunning pink Andrew GN gown with a green gem belt

Regardless of whether Salma's upside-down belt was a deliberate choice based on personal preference or an accidental fashion mishap, her wedding guest attire was still stunning. To finish off her outfit, she kept her hair in effortless waves and wore glamorous makeup, including a soft smokey eye and pink glossy lips.

Meanwhile, Princess Iman – who got engaged to the co-founder and partner of Venture Capital firm Outbound Ventures in July 2022 – was a gorgeous bride in her white custom Dior wedding dress which featured a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace-cuffed sleeves.

Shop the floor-length yellow version of Salma's gown:

Andrew GN yellow gown, £3,215, Net-A-Porter

She styled her locks into a beautiful bun and finished off her look with a sparkling tiara borrowed from her mother and an embroidered veil adorned with intricate flowers.

Following the royal wedding, mother of the bride Queen Rania took to Instagram to share an incredibly moving message to her daughter. Next to footage showing unseen moments from the wedding day, she wrote: "My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you."

SEE: Queen Rania rocked two golden bridal gowns for palace wedding – all the photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.