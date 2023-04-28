King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to celebrate secret wedding on coronation

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have every hour of their day planned for the coronation on 6 May, leaving little time for other celebrations.

But away from the cameras, they will be secretly marking another special family event. The date marks Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes and her husband Harry Lopes' seventeenth wedding anniversary.

Art curator Laura married chartered accountant Harry at St Cyriac's Church in Wiltshire on 6 May 2006 in front of the likes of her mother and her new husband King Charles, Prince William and his then-girlfriend Princess Kate, and Prince Harry.

© Getty Laura Lopes' wedding anniversary falls on 6 May

Laura looked stunning in a V-neck wedding dress with fluted sleeves and delicate embroidery designed by Anna Valentine, who was responsible for Camilla's dove grey pleated mother-of-the-bride dress.

Alongside her partner Antonia Robinson, Anna was also the mastermind behind Camilla's royal wedding looks with Charles in April 2005. The bride began her day in a cream silk chiffon dress for their civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, before changing into a gold-embroidered coat for the religious blessing.

© Getty Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles attended Laura Lopes' wedding in May 2006

Camilla chose to wear hair accessories instead of the traditional tiara she wore for her first wedding to her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973. Years later, Laura borrowed the diamond-encrusted tiara, which is believed to be a family heirloom from the Queen Consort's maternal grandmother Sonia Rosemary Cubitt, Baroness Ashcombe.

Meanwhile, 6 May has another royal wedding connection as it would have been the King's late aunt Princess Margaret's anniversary with Antony Armstrong-Jones.

The Queen's late sister – who became the Countess of Snowdon – got married on 6 May 1960 at Westminster Abbey, which is where the King's coronation will take place.

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

It was the first royal wedding to be broadcast on television and saw an estimated 300 million viewers tune in to see the bride in her silk organza Norman Hartnell gown.

Following their wedding, Princess Margaret and her husband welcomed two children together – David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto. The pair separated after 16 years of marriage and in 1978 they made history by becoming the first royals to divorce since King Henry VIII in 1540.

RECIPE: King Charles' coronation quiche recipe has divided the nation

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.