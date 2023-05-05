When is the coronation bank holiday? Will shops shut? All you need to know

King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May has led to the creation of a very special bank holiday weekend

King Charles III's coronation is taking place on Saturday 6 May – but does that mean there will be a bank holiday on that day, or later in the week?

Following the announcement that our new monarch would be breaking with tradition and getting crowned during a weekend, HELLO! has all the details to clear up any confusion surrounding this very special new bank holiday weekend.

When is the coronation bank holiday?

As King Charles III's coronation is taking place on a Saturday, the UK Government has arranged for a bank holiday to follow the event on Monday, 8 May. You're reading that right – this means there are now three bank holidays this May. How exciting! Here's hoping this extra special bank holiday weekend will see some excellent weather.

Millions of people are expected to join in celebrations across the country during the long weekend such as hosting coronation watch parties, as well as attending events such as the coronation concert on 7 May and taking part in the Big Help Out arranged for 8 May.

Will shops be open on coronation day?

In theory, shops which are usually open on Saturdays will remain open on the day of King Charles III's coronation. This is because unlike on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last year, shops are not obligated to close on the day of the ceremony.

© JACK HILL King Charles III will be crowned on a Saturday

However, it is quite possible that some shops will choose to shut or will be operating with a reduced service on 6 May in order to allow staff to celebrate the coronation. Retail giant ASDA has announced that staff will be entitled to a paid day off on the Monday bank holiday if they wish to volunteer as part of the Big Help Out.

If you're thinking of heading out to any shops or businesses in your area on the day, best to have checked in advance what their plans are for the Saturday. When it comes to the UK major supermarkets, Tesco has said its stores will be open usual hours on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile on the bank holiday, most stores should be opening from 8am to 6pm. The only supermarket which is yet to confirm its plans for the bank holiday Monday is Co-Op, but it is planning normal operating hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Is M&S open on coronation day?

M&S has announced that its stores should be opening as usual on the Saturday and Sunday, and then will open but operate under reduced bank holiday hours on Monday 8 May. However, some stores may be shutting, so again the best advice is to check online before making a trip to your local store.

Will Morrisons be open on coronation day?

Morrisons will be open on the day of the coronation of King Charles, as well as on the Sunday and Monday too. On Monday, its hours will be 7am to 10pm.

Is Lidl open on coronation day?

Lidl is the only supermarket to say that its opening hours will be the kept as usual on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Its normal opening hours in your area can be discovered by searching for your local store online.

What are Sainsbury's coronation opening times?

Sainsbury's is planning to open its stores throughout the bank holiday weekend. Its larger stores will be open usual hours over the weekend, opening at either 6am or 7am, and closing at either 10pm or 11pm. Then on Monday they are planning to be open 8am to 8pm. Smaller Sainsbury's Local stores may have fewer operating hours.

Is Primark open on coronation day?

Primark is expected to be open as usual over the weekend, with most stores opening at 9am. When it comes to the Bank Holiday Monday, the retail giant is advising customers to check online to find out their local store's plans online.

Will there be an extra bank holiday to commemorate King Charles III's coronation every year?

No, as of May 2023 the government has not announced any plans to make this year's coronation bank holiday weekend an annual occurrence.

© Getty Images While Charles III coins shall become commonplace, this bank holiday won't

2024 is currently set to return to having its usual eight bank holidays – so enjoy this year's extra day while it lasts!

Of course, there's nothing to say the future can't bring an extra commemorative bank holiday. However, the reality is the idea is very unlikely to happen.

