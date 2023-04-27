Princess Kate and Prince William going incognito on secret date nights?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been frequenting curry houses since University

The Prince and Princess of Wales are recognised the world over, meaning their date nights often look very different than the average couple. To prevent attracting too much attention, Prince William and Princess Kate often stay at home to make homemade dinners together, with the mother-of-three even admitting she loves to cook. However, the royals recently made a shocking confession that they do occasionally leave their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home to share a meal together in public.

During a visit to Indian Streatery restaurant in Bennetts Hill, Birmingham, which was part of their tour ahead of King Charles' coronation, William and Kate said they "love curries" and "secretly try lots of curry houses around the country." We wonder how they go incognito!

Perhaps it's easier than we think since William proved he could blend into the background by taking a call from an unsuspecting customer. He successfully booked Vinay Aggarwal and his wife Ankita Gulati a table and gave him directions to the restaurant without his voice being recognised - watch the interaction in the video...

WATCH: Prince William’s hilarious phone call with restaurant customer

Software engineer Vinay Aggarwal said he had "no idea" that he was talking to the Prince until afterwards. "It’s pretty amazing and a surprise. I didn’t know at that moment, but it’s a very nice surprise. Obviously (I will be telling everyone), it’s not something that happens often.

DISCOVER: Queen's secret speech at King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding few people know about

"I didn’t recognise his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me," he said.

Kate admitted she "loves spice" while William admitted he has a milder taste, adding: “I’m a masala man."

Princess Kate has been open about her love of cooking

The royal couple met at St Andrew's University, and after striking up a friendship, they began secretly dating in 2002. In order to keep their relationship away from the public eye, they learnt very quickly to choose low-key date night spots – including another curry house.

During their university days, the two were spotted at Jahangir, an Indian restaurant situated in the centre of St Andrews. The restaurant has won multiple awards including being given two medallions by the Scottish Tourist Board for Good Food & Service.

The courting couple would also visit the West Port Bar & Kitchen, according to our HELLO! sources, as well as Ma Bells, the basement bar of the St Andrews Golf Hote, and Anstruther Fish Bar in the coastal town of Anstruther, a short drive from their university.

They went on to get married in April 2011 and are now proud parents to three children.

NOW SEE: Princess Alexandra's new mother-in-law's wedding mishap revealed in first photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.