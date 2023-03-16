Prince Harry's 'solemn duty' he couldn't mess up at William and Kate's wedding The Duke of Sussex was Prince William's ring-bearer in 2011

Being a ring-bearer at any wedding is a huge responsibility, but the Duke of Sussex had the added pressure of having the eyes of the world watching him at Prince William's wedding.

When the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in April 2011, Harry said that, despite not being William's official best man, he took the "solemn duty" of keeping his and Kate's wedding rings safe very seriously. Look back at the Prince and Princess of Wales' big day in the video below...

WATCH: The biggest moment from Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding

Loading the player...

In fact, he was so intent on performing his duties that he had a foolproof way of making sure that it went without a hitch – and it includes a hidden feature inside his black military uniform.

In an attempt to minimise the groom's pre-wedding jitters as he prepared to exchange vows with Princess Kate at Westminster Abbey, Harry explained in his book Spare that he joked about losing the rings, before confessing why that wasn't possible.

The Prince and Princess of Wales got married in April 2011

"I couldn't have lost that ring if I’d wanted to. A special kangaroo pouch had been sewn inside my tunic. My idea, actually, that was how seriously I took the solemn duty and honor of bearing it.

SHOP NOW: 6 royal-inspired wedding rings just like Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Princess Kate's

"Now I took the ring from its pouch, held it to the light. A thin band of Welsh gold, shaved off a hunk given to the Royal Family nearly a century before. The same hunk had provided a ring for Granny when she married, and for Princess Margaret, but it was nearly exhausted now, I’d heard.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his military outfit had a special compartment for the rings

"By the time I got married, if I ever got married, there might be none left," he wrote.

Harry was referring to the royal family's traditional gold wedding bands created out of a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine, which was started by the Queen Mother in 1923. It was not only the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret who rock the sentimental rings – Princess Anne, the late Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex are among those who also used the same gold in their bands.

Princess Kate (pictured above) as well as the late Queen Elizabeth, the Duchess of Sussex and more have Welsh gold wedding rings

Of course, this means there was enough for Prince Harry's wife when they got married in May 2018. Ahead of the couple's royal wedding, the Palace revealed in a statement: "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop."

LOOK: 5 royal men’s lesser-known wedding rings: From King Charles' hidden band to Prince Harry's rebellious ring

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.