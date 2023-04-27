Bindi Irwin's heartfelt reason for wanting to renew vows after lockdown zoo wedding

Bindi Irwin has big dreams of renewing her vows with her husband Chandler Powell in the future. The happy couple recently celebrated three magical years of married life and in that time they have become parents to their daughter Grace.

Lovebirds Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland in 2020. Unfortunately, at the time their beloved family and friends were unable to attend the big day because of the strict rules during the Covid pandemic. Bindi, 24, has now revealed she would love to renew her wedding vows with Chandler, 26, when their daughter Grace, who recently celebrated her second birthday at the zoo, is older.

© Getty Bindi and Chandler raise their two-year-old daughter Grace together

In a recent interview to mark World Earth Day, she told HELLO!: "Chandler and I got married in the midst of the 2020 lockdowns due to the pandemic. We weren't able to have family and friends join us for the wedding. Personally, I'd love to renew our vows one day when Grace is older. It would be lovely to have our closest friends and family with us to celebrate."

While many of their friends and family could not make the big day due to the lockdown restrictions, amazing photographs showed some of the zoo animals taking on special roles in the wedding. Bindi added: "Our animals are part of our family. Even though we couldn't have all the human guests we wanted at our wedding, we were grateful to spend the day with the wildlife we love so dearly. Getting married during the pandemic was certainly a strange experience, but an important reminder that love always wins. And now, we have our gorgeous daughter which makes persevering with our wedding even sweeter."

© Getty The couple recently celebrated three years of married life

Sadly, of course, her late dad Steve Irwin couldn't be there but Bindi’s brother Robert walked her down the aisle in his honour. The couple also had a very touching way to remember The Crocodile Hunter star on the big day itself. She said: "On the day we had a candle-lighting ceremony in honour of Dad, alongside my favourite photo of him and our family dog, Sui. It meant the world to pay tribute to his memory on our special day. I'd also like to mention my incredible brother who walked me down the aisle. I'm forever thankful for his friendship and support."

Another special touch to the day was the wedding dress itself. Bindi shared the meaningful reason behind her bridal gown with HELLO!: "Ever since I was a little girl I've known that I wanted a wedding dress similar to my mum's gorgeous gown. Her dress has been in the family for almost 60 years. It was really meaningful to work with a family-run, 100% Australian wedding dress boutique, Paddington Weddings. They were so kind to create a dress even more perfect than I had imagined."

We can't wait to see the vow renewal ceremony!

© Getty Bindi has a close relationship with her brother Robert and he walked her down the aisle at her wedding

© Getty The Irwin family live at Australia Zoo and keep Steve's memories alive

© Getty Bindi has continued to carry out her late dad Steve's mission to protect animals