Amal Clooney's most divine bridal looks: slinky slip dresses, fabulous in feathers and more

Amal Alamuddin shot to fame in 2014 when she married Hollywood royalty George Clooney after having made a name for herself in legal circles as a human rights barrister.

She wowed in a stunning white wedding dress with lace off-the-shoulder detailing and a breathtaking floor-sweeping veil when she married her beau in Italy and has since continued to wear the bridal hue for public outings, showing the versatility of the shade.

© Getty George and Amal got married in 2014

Over the years we have come to adore Amal in bright colours. She looked sensational in a bright mustard fitted midi dress and net-adorned hat to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding. We also can't help but praise Amal for her sartorial prowess when she donned a fiery paillette dress to The Fashion Awards last year.

© Getty Amal Clooney wowed at the wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

But she has made a suitable amount of room in her wardrobe for bright white pieces that must have their own time in the spotlight.

Take a look at Amal's most radiant bridal-worthy white looks that will supply 2024 brides with endless inspiration in the lead-up to their big day.

© Getty Her white jumpsuit The jumpsuit Amal wore during her civil wedding with George at Canal Grande was a masterclass in pre-wedding dress for the modern bride. She styled the piece with an oversized hat to brave the Italian summer sun.



© Getty The Albies 2023 The lawyer attended The Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies last September where she looked like a movie star in this rhinestone-adorned figure-hugging white gown with a mermaid silhouette to match her mermaid waves.



© Getty Dinner with King Charles Amal and her husband attended a dinner to celebrate The Prince's Trust at Buckingham Palace in 2019 where she stunned in a strapless white gown with a one-shouldered cape detail and a chic box clutch.



© Getty Sequins and feathers More is more was the order of the day in 2021 when Amal was spotted leaving The Nomad Hotel ahead of the BFI The Tender Bar premiere. She rocked sequins and feathers in the form of this strapless evening gown with a shrug.



© Getty Barrister chic Amal nailed business chic when she was spotted out and about in Manhattan in 2019 wearing this figure-flattering pencil skirt midi dress with a coordinating cropped jacket, tan accessories, and oversized sunnies.



© Getty An ombre moment Amal showed us that you can blend night and day with a white dress with added pizazz. She rocked this strapless number to the Cesar Film Awards in 2017 which had a skirt that blended into grey and then black feathers like a Gothic swan.



DISCOVER: George and Amal Clooney's living room is so palatial in rare glimpse of their home