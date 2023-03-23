Who is Jennifer Lawrence's famous husband Cooke Maroney? The Joy actress tied the knot in 2019

Jennifer Lawrence is a highly acclaimed actress best known for her performances in The Hunger Games, American Hustle and X-Men. She scooped her first Oscar win in 2013 for her starring role in Silver Linings Playbook and has since gone on to achieve unprecedented stardom.

Away from the spotlight, the award-winning actress lives a life of domestic bliss with her husband Cooke Maroney.

The besotted couple were first linked in 2018 after being introduced by a mutual friend. It was reportedly love at first sight, with the duo eventually exchanging vows in 2019.

Jennifer grew up in Kentucky

The team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at her husband Cooke, the couples' relationship timeline and their blissful family life.

Keep scrolling to get all the details…

What is Cooke Maroney famous for?

Cooke is an art gallery director at New York City's Gladstone Gallery. The collection of galleries represents renowned artists such as Elizabeth Peyton, Carroll Dunham and Keith Haring.

Cooke studied in New York

Prior to this, he completed an Art History degree at New York University, before later working alongside painter Carroll Dunham and Björk’s ex-boyfriend, sculptor Matthew Barney.

Despite marrying into Hollywood, Cooke maintains a low profile on social media. He is incredibly private online and keeps much of his relationship with Jennifer under wraps.

How did Jennifer Lawrence meet Cooke Maroney?

The couple were allegedly introduced to each other in 2018 by Jennifer's good friend, Laura Simpson.

Jennifer and Cooke wed in 2019

While Jennifer is used to being flanked by security personnel, the actress used a different approach when dating Cooke. "So, when I started dating my now husband, I was so embarrassed to bring my [security guard] when he asked me out," Jennifer told Vanity Fair.

"I mean, how mortifying would that have been? So I didn't, and it made me really nervous the first few times, and it turned out totally fine."

Jennifer has praised her husband for helping her to regain confidence. Speaking on Catt Sadler's podcast, the 32-year-old explained: "I have been doing things that I didn't actually think that I could.

The star was the world's highest-paid actress in 2015

"I used to have a stigma about, you know, I'd get nervous before going to restaurants, or I felt like I couldn't go to dive bars. There were just certain things, like, 'Oh, I can't do that.' And then the past year, I've just been doing all of that."

She continued: "Honestly, I was dating someone, and I didn't want to tell him about [my nerves]. You know, I wanted to be normal and cool, so I just kind of hid that part of me and everything ended up being fine. And I was like, 'oh, I can do this.' It was cool."

When did Jennifer Lawrence marry?

Cooke popped the question in 2019. "He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. "It was a very, very easy decision."

Jennifer with her Oscar

The duo wed in October 2019 after 18 months of dating. The couple said "I do" in front of 150 guests at Belcourt of Newport Castle in Rhode Island. The Louis XIII-style mansion dates back to 1894 and once hosted ghost and murder mystery tours before being bought by Carolyn Rafaelian in 2013.

Jennifer looked stunning on her big day in a jaw-dropping 1920s inspired embellished dress with a round neck and gorgeous puff sleeves. But did you know that the actress very nearly didn't make it down the aisle?

In an incredibly candid interview with The New York Times, Jennifer confessed that she was in two minds. "When you don't fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself," she said.

Jennifer starred in The Hunger Games

"And then I met my husband, and he was like, 'Put yourself here.' I was like, 'That feels right, but what if it's not?'"

Gushing about her husband, she went on to say: "When I'm home with my husband making this family, I'm so happy I stayed. I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, 'I'll never be taken down!'"

Is Jennifer Lawrence married with children?

Jennifer and Cooke share one child together – a little boy named Cy whom they welcomed on February 23 2022.

Opening up about her bundle of joy in an interview with Vogue magazine, she said: "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that. The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over."

The actress is a mother-of-one

She continued: "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Awwww, preciousssss.'"

Although the star enjoyed a smooth pregnancy, there was one particular thing weighing on her mind. Musing on the U.S Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Jennifer shared: "I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant.

The family live in Beverly Hills

"Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

