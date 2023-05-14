The most show-stopping looks from the 2023 TV BAFTAs: Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and more

The stars were out in force for the British Academy Television Awards

Some of the biggest names in television hit the red carpet in style for the British Academy Television Awards on Sunday afternoon, as they prepared to find out who had won Britain's most-coveted TV awards in a glittering ceremony hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

From Hollywood royalty like Kate Winslet to Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman and Motsi Mabuse, the red carpet provided many standout fashion moments, with nominees and presenters alike pulling out all the stops for the biggest night in television.

The event marks the second year in a row that Kate has been nominated for the best actress award at the TV BAFTAs, and she'll be competing against the likes of Billie Piper, Sarah Lancashire and Imelda Staunton, who all turned heads as they made their arrival outside London's Southbank Centre.

Other nominees to attend included Daisy May Cooper, Sharon Horgan and Susanna Reid. See their show-stopping outfits from the 2023 TV BAFTAs below…

Best dressed stars at the 2023 TV BAFTAs

Tess Daly Tess Daly is no stranger to sparkles as the seasoned Strictly Come Dancing host. On Sunday, the 54-year-old star was a total vision in a glittering golden gown, styling her signature blonde tresses into angelic Hollywood waves.

Motsi Mabuse Strictly's Motsi looked breathtaking in a whimsical sheer gown adorned with rainbow botanical embroidery.

Vogue Williams Podcast host and model Vogue Williams beguiled in an all-black mesh ensemble, sporting a super sleek ponytail to add to her dramatic red carpet attire.

