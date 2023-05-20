Watch: Princess Kate shushes boisterous Prince George at sister Pippa Middleton's wedding

The Princess of Wales' youngest son Prince Louis is known for his cheeky expressions, but it was her eldest son Prince George who was attracting all the attention at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The then-three-year-old was a page boy alongside Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire and William Ward, while his younger sister Princess Charlotte, two, was one of four flower girls for Pippa's big day with James Matthews, which took place on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church, Englefield. To mark Pippa's sixth wedding anniversary, we've looked back at one funny moment between Kate and her kids which was caught on camera.

© Getty Kate was pictured leading the page boys and flower girls into the church

Before the bride arrived and cameras caught sight of Pippa's stunning lace Giles Deacon wedding dress and handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara, her sister and maid of honour Kate helped shepherd the young bridal party inside the church.

But even the short journey from the car to the doors was enough to catch sight of the Princess' parenting skills as she calmed the children down ahead of the ceremony – a task she had previously admitted worried her.

Dressed in cream shorts and a white collared shirt, Prince George was spotted making his way through the other page boys and flower girls to the front to grab hold of his mother's hand. He then held onto Charlotte, who looked cute in a Pepa & Co white dress with a pink sash, with his other hand. Watch the moment Kate tried to keep the group, led by George, quiet in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate shushes Prince George at Pippa Middleton's wedding

At the Queen's garden party just days before the wedding, Kate told one guest that she was "a bit worried" about how her children would behave while carrying out their starring roles.

Pippa and James got married on 20 May 2017

Partygoer Andrew Bates said: "[Kate] said that they were all really looking forward to her sister's wedding at the weekend but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave. She said she was hopeful that they would be good but you never know at that age."

After the ceremony, Kate's efforts to make sure her children were behaving were visible once again. She followed behind newlyweds Pippa and James down the path while trying to keep hold of Charlotte's hand, but the tot was too engrossed in emptying the petals out of her wicker basket to listen.

© Getty Princess Kate was Pippa's maid of honour

As they gathered outside the church, the Princess crouched down to share a few words with Charlotte before George came wandering over to his mother waving around his basket in the air.

Pippa and James and their guests then headed off for a lavish reception at nearby Englefield House, a romantic Elizabethan manor where movies such as The Kings Speech and 2012's Great Expectations were filmed.

Guests had been asked to bring a change of clothes for the adults-only evening reception, which started at 7.30 pm at Bucklebury Manor. Set on 18 acres, the grade II-listed Georgian house where Carole and Michael Middleton live served as an idyllic backdrop for the reception, which was attended by about 350 guests.

© Getty The royal adjusted Pippa's wedding dress and veil before she walked down the aisle

© Getty A sweet moment between Kate, George and Charlotte

© Getty Kate was spotted crouching to share some words with Charlotte

© Getty The royal beamed behind the newlyweds following the ceremony

