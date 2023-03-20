Carole Middleton rocks totally unexpected boho mother-of-the-groom dress

James Middleton, the brother of the Princess of Wales, delighted his Instagram followers on Sunday when he shared an unseen photograph beside his mother Carole Middleton.

The entrepreneur was wearing the same suit as when he tied the knot with his wife Alizée Thevenet in France in September 2021 and there appeared to be guests dancing behind the duo, suggesting it might have been taken at his wedding reception.

James captioned the image with a heartfelt message, writing: "You make my world go around [red heart emoji]. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one".

Carole was a glowing mother-of-the-groom in the radiant snap, rocking a boho print silk dress from Temperley London. Her statement dress featured a colourful crochet print, an elegant V-neckline and romantic ruffled detailing that made for a beautiful summer wedding ensemble.

Carole and James looked joyous in the family photograph

The Princess of Wales appeared to be in the snap too, dancing with her hair down in the background of the snap. Princess Kate's mother wore her chocolate-brown tresses down, accessorising with sapphire pendant earrings and sporting a natural beauty glow to complete her wedding guest attire.

Carole's summery getup for James and Alizée's wedding was wildly different from the sky-blue Catherine Walker coatdress for her eldest daughter's nuptials to Prince William.

Back in 2011, the mother-of-three looked immaculate amongst royals and celebrities alike to descend upon Westminster Abbey to watch a then Kate Middleton tie the knot with the future king. Carole wore an equally beautiful ensemble to attend the nuptials of her youngest daughter Pippa Middleton to James Matthews in 2017.

The mother-of-the-bride looked stunning in a pastel pink coat dress teamed with a matching floral hat and dusky rose-hued accessories. James and Alizée wed in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur.

Alizée looked stunning in Carole Middleton's wedding dress

The couple chose to share their special day exclusively with HELLO!, and photographs from the day show James' bride wearing a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing, which was the exact dress that his mother Carole wore on her big day with his father Michael 41 years earlier.

