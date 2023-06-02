Millie Bobby Brown is a vision in bridal white for engagement party with Jake Bongiovi

If Millie Bobby Brown's engagement party outfit is anything to go by – we can't wait to see her wedding dress.

The Stranger Things actress and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a private family party last week, and the bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a bridal-inspired white co-ord.

© Instagram Millie and Jake celebrated their engagement with an intimate family party

The 19-year-old rocked an embroidered lace bralet with gold detailing that showed off her toned physique, which she paired with a matching full-length pencil skirt that was adorned with ornate gold buttons down the center.

The happy couple looked so in love as they posed for photos with their arms around each other in front of neon lights that spelled out the words Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi.

© Instagram Millie and Jake got engaged in April 2023

In one picture, shared by hairstylist Pete Burkill, they were caught adoringly gazing into each other's eyes. Pete posted three images of Millie and Jake on Instagram alongside a product guide for how to achieve her smooth, soft wave hairstyle – using a selection of got2b's cult favorite styling products – which she paired with natural make-up.

© Instagram Millie's hair was styled using got2b GLUED Blasting Freeze Hairspray and Smooth Operator

Millie announced her engagement to Jake in April. In a heartwarming post, the actress confirmed the happy news with an adorable black and white photograph showing her cradling her beau. She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

The Enola Holmes star hasn't yet shared details of her engagement ring, but a glittering oval diamond worn on her ring finger certainly caught the attention of fans – and it rivals some of the most jaw-dropping celebrity engagement rings shown in the clip below...

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro told HELLO!: "Millie's giant diamond appears to be around 5 carats. I estimate the value is close to $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone. Close-up images of the ring haven't been released yet, but her ring looks to be a solitaire setting, allowing the diamond to be a beautiful focal point. The diamond looks to be either a round cut or a cushion cut, two classic diamond shapes."

Millie's engagement ring is estimated to cost around $150,000

Millie's fans were quick to congratulate the Hollywood star, rushing to the comments to share their surprise at her sweet announcement. "OH MY GOD," quipped one fan, as another wrote: "You are so cute together." Even Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly chimed in, writing: "!!!! Congratulations," followed by a flurry of red hearts.

© Instagram Millie and Jake have yet to reveal a wedding date

Jake echoed Millie's announcement on his own Instagram, simply writing "Forever," as the caption of his own post. The star shared a set of photos with his wife-to-be, including an adorable candid snap of the loved-up duo gazing into each other's eyes whilst on a boat.

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi – first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "BFFs".

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

The sweethearts finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at London's Royal Albert Hall hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

Millie made a bold declaration of love for Jake when she paid him an adorable end-of-year tribute on Instagram and declared him "my partner for life".

