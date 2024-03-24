Millie Bobby Brown celebrates major milestone with fiancé Jake Bongiovi following wedding update

Millie Bobby Brown is marking her third anniversary with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Damsel actress, 20, shared a photo of her husband-to-be, captioned: "Three years of bliss, love you best friend."

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown posted a photo of her fiancé Jake Bongiovi to mark their three-year anniversary

The couple – who announced their engagement last year – were first introduced on social media in 2021. "We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" Millie revealed while promoting the Enola Holmes sequel in 2022.

© Instagram The couple got engaged in April 2023 and are currently planning their wedding

Millie and Jake's anniversary comes just days after her Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine, confirmed that he will be officiating their wedding.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the 65-year-old said: "I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

© Getty Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine has confirmed that he'll officiate their wedding

Noting that he's officiated other weddings in the past, Matthew added: "It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony."

Following their engagement in April 2023, Millie and Jake have remained tightlipped about the ceremony, although the actress told Entertainment Tonight that wedding planning has been "fun".

"It's really exciting, I'm very, very blessed and very lucky," she said at the Damsel premiere on March 1.

© Getty Images Millie and Jake with his parents Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi

During the press tour for her new movie, Millie also detailed Jake's elaborate underwater proposal, which occurred while they were on vacation with his parents – Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley.

Appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Millie explained that Jake had arranged for them to go on a solo dive in a special spot. "He gives me like a shell, and I like, turn it over and it's a ring," she said.

© Instagram Jake planned a romantic underwater proposal for Millie

The British star then raised her thumb, explaining: "Because this means, 'I wanna go up,' so that technically would mean like, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up.'

"So, I was like 'Okay'", gesturing with her hand that her answer was, 'Yes'. She added: "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

Millie Bobby Brown reveals how she nearly lost her engagement ring

However, when they got to the surface, disaster struck as Millie's engagement ring slipped off her finger and plummeted through the water. "It was like a cinematic movie," she reflected. "Jake threw himself, like, so deep, like, the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like, your ears…literally, your brain will explode.'"

Fortunately, after a final snatch Jake was able to save the ring. "It's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," Millie said with a smile.