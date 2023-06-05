Gorka Marquez sparks wedding frenzy with comment about Gemma Atkinson's bridal gown

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are just weeks away from becoming a family of four, but the Strictly Come Dancing star is already thinking ahead to walking down the aisle.

His closest friend, Jorge, married his long-time partner, Leire, in Spain, and he jetted back to the country for the celebrations alone while his pregnant wife stayed in the UK. However, she clearly wasn't far from his mind!

After sharing wedding pictures on Instagram, which showed the bride wearing a plunging wedding dress with puff shoulders and a lacy back, Gorka commented on his fiancée's bridal gown.

"Quick 12h visit to Spain and 24h no sleep, but all worth it to be part of the most special day for these two @jorgee.fit @wonder.fitt. We cry, laugh, dance and celebrate Love. Hermano I am very proud of you both and your little family.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

"@glouiseatkinson start sorting the dress because is making me want ours done," he wrote next to the black and white photos.

It left his followers excitedly talking about his wedding plans. "Beautiful, cannot wait to see you and @glouiseatkinson get married," wrote one, and a second added: "Aww, Gorka, can’t wait to see you two married, Gem is a true northern lass and love her for it."

"Yes @glouiseatkinson sort the dress! We ALL want to see you beautiful guys get hitched!" a third remarked, while a fourth wrote: "Aww you and your beautiful fiancée next once your bambino arrives."

Gemma and Gorka's love story began after the Hollyoaks actress appeared on Strictly back in 2017. The couple – who share daughter Mia – got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, and have made several hints about their wedding day since then.

© Karwai Tang The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017

Although Gemma has kept her wedding dress under wraps, she said they were thinking of having a "small" ceremony before hosting a "big party" for their wedding later in 2023, which may now be delayed after announcing they were expecting their second child, a baby boy due in June or July.

Opening up about the "stress" of wedding planning, she continued: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do. Half the time we say should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down.

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma are doting parents to daughter Mia

"Two of my friends are getting married, one at Christmas and one next year and seeing the stress they have gone through planning a big wedding, I’m kind of like, no, I'll do a little small wedding and throw a big party afterwards."

Fellow Strictly pros Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec put them off hosting multiple destination weddings, despite the fact that Gemma's family is based in Manchester and Gorka's are in Spain.

© Instagram Gemma has likely delayed wedding plans until after her baby boy is born in June or July

"You know, Janette and Aljaz had three weddings, we went for lunch with them and she said, 'We had one in Miami, one in Slovenia and one in England.' And I said, 'How was it?' And she went, 'Don't do it!'" she previously told HELLO!, adding that it would be "too much hassle."

