Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson mark bittersweet wedding celebration ahead of arrival of second child

Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson will soon be welcoming their second child, but the pair had a wedding to celebrate as one of Gorka's closest friends, Jorge, married his long-time partner, Leire.

Although Gemma was unable to attend the ceremony, that was held back in Spain, Gorka shared a series of photos and clips from the romanic occasion. The Strictly Come Dancing professional shared a selection of black-and-white photos of the groom and bride together, alongside one that captured his and Jorge's friendship perfectly as they struck a silly pose.

For the wedding, Jorge looked so handsome in a fitted tuxedo, while his blushing bride was beautiful in an elegant white gown with a veil that appeared to stretch on forever. At the recpetion, Leire opted for comfort, going for a white mini-dress and a pair of trainers.

Gushing about his close friends, Gorka said: "Quick 12h visit to Spain and 24h no sleep, but all worth it to be part of the most special day for these two @jorgee.fit @wonder.fitt We cry, laugh, dance and celebrate Love. Hermano I am very proud of you both and your little family."

He also addressed his own upcoming wedding with Gemma, as he teased: "@glouiseatkinson start sorting the dress because [this] is making me want ours done."

Gemma was unable to join the celebrations with Gorka

Fans were quick to respond to the joyous celebrations, including Jorge who enthused: "The best day of my life!!! I can't be happier," while Leire said: "Thank you for sharing with us the best day of our lives."

Another joked about Gorka's caption, teasing: "Let her pop the little man first," a fourth noted: "I see you took the British weather with you," and a fifth noticed Gorka's dancing, sharing: "Gorka where do you get your energy from, your batteries never run out."

© Instagram Gorka and Jorge are very close friends

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last year, Gemma hinted that she was thinking of having a "small" ceremony before hosting a "big party" for their wedding later in 2023.

Opening up about the "stress" of wedding planning, she continued: "We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do. Half the time we say should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down.

© Instagram Gorka and Gemma will soon be welcoming a second child

"Two of my friends are getting married, one at Christmas and one next year and seeing the stress they have gone through planning a big wedding, I’m kind of like, no, I'll do a little small wedding and throw a big party afterwards."

The Hollyoaks star had previously joked about why they hadn't already exchanged vows at their local registry office. She said in an Instagram Q&A: "We've twice almost gone to the registry office and just done it but I don't think our families would be happy."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

Gemma is originally from Manchester while her fiancé Gorka is from Spain, but they have ruled out having multiple destination weddings after hearing from fellow Strictly pros Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, who tied the knot in London, Slovenia and Florida in a matter of weeks in 2017.

"You know, Janette and Aljaz had three weddings, we went for lunch with them and she said, 'We had one in Miami, one in Slovenia and one in England.' And I said, 'How was it?' And she went, 'Don't do it!'" she previously told HELLO!, adding that it would be "too much hassle."

