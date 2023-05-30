Gemma Atkinson reveals sweet detail about unborn son – and it will melt your heart

Gemma Atkinson is due to welcome her second child with beau Gorka Marquez. And ahead of her looming due date, the star made a super sweet revelation.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the radio host penned a heartwarming message shedding a light on her baby boy's progress. She wrote: "Took Mia to a private scan with me yesterday as when I showed her pictures of the ones I've had, she's always asked me questions.

"It showed little man's face clearly & they look so alike already. She was interested for about nine seconds, but when they started doing the checks and measurements, she asked 'Can we go [to] Lidl for a magazine after this,'" followed by a trio of laughing emojis.

Gemma shares little Mia with her fiancé, Gorka Marquez. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, are set to welcome their second bundle of joy later this year.

© Instagram The radio host penned a sweet message

The former Hollyoaks actress shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

"We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

© Instagram Gemma is pregnant with her second child

The star recently opened up about her due date, explaining how she is working with a "timeframe" rather than an exact date in a bid to reduce her anxiety. Last month, she told her Instagram followers: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

"2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'".

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

She finished by adding: "I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

© Instagram Gorka and Mia share a close bond

Gemma and Gorka found love on series 15 of Strictly Come Dancing. During their time on the show, Gemma was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec, whilst her beau Gorka was paired up with singer Alexandra Burke.

They fell in love behind-the-scenes, before later confirming their romance in 2018. The smitten couple went on to welcome their daughter Mia in 2019. Gemma experienced a complicated labour involving an emergency C section. Two hours after giving birth, Gemma had a terrifying hemorrhage which saw her lose "a lot of blood."

© Instagram Gemma welcomed Mia in 2019

In a sweet post dedicated to baby Mia, Gemma shared: "The odds were against her from the start, but she’s been a little fighter from day 1. feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We're SO proud of her, she's our little soldier & I'm so grateful."

