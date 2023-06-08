Who is Jimmy Fallon's wife Nancy Juvonen?

Jimmy is an American comedian known for presenting The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon is a household name in the US thanks to his presenting role on late-night show, The Tonight Show.

The 48-year-old American comedian is married to film producer Nancy Juvonen. Together, they are doting parents to daughters Winnie and Frances. Away from the spotlight, the family-of-four enjoy a wholesome life in the Hamptons in their home complete with six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

What does Jimmy Fallon's wife do?

Connecticut-born Nancy is a film producer and co-owner of Flower Films – a production company which she co-founded with Drew Barrymore. The duo met in 1993 after being introduced by Nancy's brother, Jim.

© Getty Jimmy and Nancy at the Los Angeles Premiere "He's Just Not That Into You"

They set up their company in 1995 and produce films and television programs. According to the company's LinkedIn page, Nancy and Drew's company is based in Los Angeles and comprises two to ten employees.

Their impressive filmography includes the likes of 50 First Dates, Never Been Kissed and Charlie's Angels.

© Getty The couple got engaged in 2007

Drew has previously opened up about going into business with her friend in their early 20s. Speaking to Marie Claire Australia, she said: "I don't think that me and my partner, Nancy Fallon, went into it thinking, 'As females we're going to take this opportunity and kill it.'

© Getty The couple looked glam at the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

"We went in as hardworking producers and we killed ourselves to earn a seat at the table, and to earn the trust of the studios."

How did Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen meet?

Jimmy and Nancy have been married for over 15 years! But did you know that the lovebirds would never have crossed paths if it wasn't for Nancy's friend, Drew?

Back in 2005, Drew and Jimmy co-starred in a baseball-themed romantic comedy called Fever Pitch. The film was produced by Flower Films, implicating the involvement of his future wife, Nancy.

Jimmy and Nancy enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with the actor popping the question in the summer of 2007. They went on to tie the knot in December 2008 in the British Virgin Islands' Necker Island – Richard Branson's private island.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2007

Speaking to People magazine, Jimmy gushed about the couple's big day. He said: "Hands down, one of the best days and nights of my entire life."

© Instagram The loved-up couple share two daughters

Nancy, meanwhile, added: "So we had 12 people at our wedding. I just got a dress done as fast as I could. We didn't care."

When did the couple have children?

Jimmy and his wife welcomed their eldest daughter Winnie Rose in July 2013 via surrogate. Later in December 2014, the duo went on to welcome their second baby Frances Cole.

© Instagram The TV star keeps his kids out of the spotlight

In a statement published by People, happy couple Jimmy and Nancy said: "Frances Cole Fallon officially entered the world at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, weighing 5 lbs., 11 oz. and is 18.5 inches long.

© Instagram Jimmy is a doting dad

"Their new addition joins big sister, Winnie Rose, 16 months. The couple opted to keep their baby joy to themselves until their new daughter made her official debut. Both Fallon babies were born via surrogate".

Jimmy and Nancy struggled with infertility for five years. The TV host has been incredibly open about the couple's parenthood journey. Opening up to Savannah Guthrie on the Today show, Jimmy said: "My wife and I had been trying [for] a while to have a baby. We tried a bunch of things—so we had a surrogate".

© Instagram Winnie and Frances share a close bond

Whilst Jimmy tends to keep his daughters off social media, Winnie and Frances made a starring appearance on TV when Jimmy hosted his show from home during the pandemic. Fans were delighted to see the sibling duo steal the limelight with their charming homemade signs. How sweet!

Where do they live?

Jimmy, Nancy and their children Frances and Winnie split their time between two stunning homes. They own a sleek downtown Manhattan apartment in addition to a luxurious mansion hidden in the Hamptons.

© Instagram Jimmy on holiday with his wife and kids

Their Hamptons home boasts a farmhouse, two cottages, two barns and an apple orchard. In an interview with Distractify, Nancy gushed about their family pad, saying: "The slide is in an old barn, and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide in the middle of it".

© Instagram Jimmy delights fans with sweet family updates

The playroom also has a jumbo popcorn machine, a grand piano and a giant flat-screen TV. Outside, Jimmy has a trampoline, with a basketball hoop fitted within the net.

