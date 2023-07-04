Kevin Costner claims his ex Christine is 'grasping at straws' as he demands she move out of marital home

Kevin Costner is seeking a court order to have his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leave his Santa Barbara property by July 13, 2023, according to recent legal documents.

The papers, filed on June 30, convey the Oscar-winning actor's frustrations, stating that Baumgartner is making "one baseless argument after another" in an attempt to stay in the home, despite the pair's separation.

Worth an estimated $145 million, the Santa Barbara estate has been Christine's residence since filing for divorce on May 1, a move that came despite a prenuptial agreement clause allegedly requiring her to vacate within 30 days.

These documents mark the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between Kevin, who purchased the property in 1988 prior to his marriage to Christine, and his soon-to-be ex-wife.

She previously filed a response on June 28, asserting that claims of her refusing to leave the property were "simply not true." She pledged to vacate by August 31, contingent on an agreement concerning child support.

The couple, who have three children together - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 - have been grappling with this and other issues during their divorce proceedings.

Christine has requested a sum of $248,000 per month in child support to establish a "suitable separate household" for their children, a figure that the Yellowstone star disputes as "inflated."

The 68 year-old, had his representative confirm that Christine, 49, had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and requesting joint custody of their children.

The couple's prenuptial agreement entitles Christine to $1.4 million, a sum that Kevin claims to have already paid. His legal team argues that she can afford to move out, offering evidence of local real estate listings within her means.

They added, "Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.” Court documents in late June revealed that Kevin offered his ex $10,000 for moving expenses and $30,000 monthly toward rental accommodation.

Kevin further emphasized in a personal declaration that he had fulfilled his financial obligations, including paying the sum owed under their prenuptial agreement.

He highlighted that he offered her household staff assistance for the move and confirmed that he continues to cover 100% of the children's expenses.

This ongoing dispute, Kevin alleges, has adversely impacted his work on his upcoming project, Horizon: An American Saga, as he had to delay his return home and begin post-production work due to Christine's refusal to vacate their home.

With his involvement in the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone having concluded, Kevin’s primary revenue source is now contingent on the timely completion and release of the Horizon films.

He expressed concerns that Christine's refusal to move was "materially interfering with my work commitments."

Furthermore, Kevin mentioned that he had to cancel one of Christine's credit cards after she allegedly charged over $100,000 on it without advance notice.

The next step in their ongoing divorce saga will take place on July 5, when Kevin and Christine are due in court for a case-management conference.