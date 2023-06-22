Kevin Costner’s ex Christine claims actor told kids about divorce via ‘brief’ zoom

Kevin Costner revealed his impending divorce to his three children in a brief 10-minute Zoom call, a move that has since been criticized by his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, according to recent court documents.

The 68-year-old actor has been ensnared in a legal skirmish with Christine, 49, since she initiated divorce proceedings in May, following an 18-year marital journey. The pair share three children together - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner is also father to four adult children from previous relationships.

The recently unveiled court documents allegedly reveal that Kevin announced their divorce to their children via Zoom while he was away in Las Vegas for work, a decision that came as a surprise to Christine, who had hoped they would break the news jointly.

© Getty Images Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner with their three children

"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present," Christine was quoted saying in documents.

She expressed confusion over Kevin's choice to convey this significant family change over a brief Zoom call, especially considering he was due to return home five days later.

Christine had anticipated presenting the news of their separation to their children in conjunction with Kevin, stating: "The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together."

© Gregg DeGuire Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner

Fearful their children might hear of their split from an 'outside source,' reports have surfaced that Christine allegedly provided Kevin with articles underlining 'the importance of talking to the children as a united front.'

But, as she claims, Kevin decided to divulge the news on his own, rejecting her suggestion to approach the matter collectively.

Kevin is divorcing his wife Christine after 18 years of marriage

Following this revelation, reports emerged that Christine is seeking a hefty $248,000 per month for the upbringing of their three children. According to court documents, Christine asserts that the sum requested is 'less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.'

In addition to this, Christine reportedly hopes for Kevin to bear the costs of their children's private school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports, and healthcare expenses. This request has resulted in the release of Kevin's recent income records, which show earnings of over $19 million in 2022.

© Getty Christine claims Kevin announced their divorce via zoom

Documents reveal that the family's expenditures, including personal chefs and lavish trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, amounted to $6,645,285. After taxes, Kevin's net income reportedly stood at $7,595,520.

The Field of Dreams star had previously contested the public disclosure of his financial details due to fears of 'irreparable harm' by potential fraudsters.

Kevin also alleges that Christine spent $95,000 of his money 'without prior notice' on lawyers and a forensic accountant amidst their ongoing legal proceedings.

© Photo: Getty Images Kevin's divorce has been somewhat messy

Despite the financial contention, the couple – who have a pre-nuptial agreement – are said to have reached consensus on child custody, which Christine describes as 'joint.' Notably, she is not seeking spousal support.

