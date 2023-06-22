Kevin Costner's former tenant speaks out on relationship with star's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner amid divorce

The Yellowstone actor is going through a difficult divorce from his second wife

Kevin Costner's bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner is getting more challenging by the day and now, the couple's former tenant has made a statement too.

Real estate developer, Daniel Starr, spoke to TMZ after it was reported by The Sun that the actor confronted him about having a romantic relationship with his estranged wife.

David - who lived in the couple's beachfront guest house in Carpinteria - told the outlet: "They're going through a rough divorce, I'm sorry to hear about that," when he was approached outside a coffee shop near his home. "I feel really bad. I hope they can peacefully resolve it."

© Getty Kevin's going through a divorce from Christine

When asked if he had ever "hooked up" with Christine, David calmly responded: "Absolutely not."

He was then quizzed about Kevin's personality and he added: "He's a really good guy and I have no problem with him whatsoever".

David insisted that he was just a tenant and a neighbor and said: "I just had a tenant landlord relationship [with them], nothing else," and also quipped that he was "just a guy who paid [his] rent" and tries "to be friendly to everybody."

© Getty Images David said he hopes Kevin and Christine can work things out for the sake of their children

David was also asked about Christine's request for $248,000 a month in child support from Kevin but said he couldn't comment on that as he knew nothing about it.

He then shared his hopes that the couple could resolve their differences for the sake of their children.

Christine, 49, filed for divorce from the Dances with Wolves star, 68, in May after 18 years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences," and the couple's growing animosity towards each other has been revealed as they take their divorce to court.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine with their three children

Following reports that Christine, the mother of three of Kevin's seven children, accused the actor of attempting to kick her and the kids out of their California home, new documents filed by her attorneys have unearthed the astonishing sum she is now requesting in child support, among other details of the couple's finances.

Documents obtained by People include a request on behalf of the mom-of-three for "$248,000 total for all three children" a month from Kevin. Their kids are Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

© Getty Images Christine is requesting a huge sum for child support from her soon-to-be ex

Despite the high number, she still maintained that the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle," and has also requested for her soon-to-be ex-husband to pay the kids' private school tuition in full, plus the cost of their extracurricular activities as well as their healthcare expenses.

© Getty Kevin's earnings in 2022 were astonishing

The outlet reports that she only made financial requests concerning the children, and did not make spousal support requests in the filing.

The documents also unveiled details of Kevin's income, which in 2022 was a reported $19,517,0641, while the family's expenses was listed as $6,645,285, not including taxes.

