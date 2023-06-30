Kevin Costner’s ex wife Christine flees town after star accuses her of spending $100K of child support on plastic surgery

Soon-to-be ex-wife of Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner, was seen leaving Los Angeles with two of their three children in tow.

This comes amid the ongoing divorce battle between the acclaimed actor and his estranged wife where he claims she is using monthly child support money to fund plastic surgery expenses.

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old handbag designer was spotted gracefully making her way through LAX airport, coffee in one hand, luggage in the other, with her children - Grace and Hayes.

The trio is expected back in Santa Barbara soon for a hearing regarding the couple's prenuptial agreement. In a dramatic turn, Kevin, 68, has contested Christine's request for a monthly child support sum of $248,000.

The Dances with Wolves actor alleges part of the sum is intended to cover Christiner's cosmetic surgery costs, and includes expenses unrelated to child support. According to court documents, $100,000 of the funds is for plastic surgery.

Reports stated that Christine had countered, stating the amount is "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

In his response to her filing, his legal team described her request as "highly inflated and unsubstantiated," and stated: "Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

Not holding back from calling out Christine's personal spending, Kevin further claimed in court documents: "Christine allocates 60% of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit-card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis. The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does."

Documents reveal that Kevin's income exceeded $19.5 million in 2022, while the family's expenses were listed at $6.6 million. Christine has expressed her readiness to vacate the shared mansion, contingent on financial security from her ex to prevent her from becoming destitute.

Christine's court filings shed light on her concerns for the welfare of their children. She stated, "Kevin wants me to rent [a] place without [a] financial plan in place. However, [I] have our three children to think about... My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible."

While Kevin has deposited $1 million into Christine's account for relocation, the designer remains cautious about using it, as it could potentially impact her ability to challenge their prenup's validity.

She insists they've had no issues on the days when Kevin was staying at the home due to its size and separated living spaces.

Represented by renowned divorce attorney Laura Wasser, Kevin's legal team claims that he has "done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible."

However, disagreements persist, particularly around child support payments. Christine is requesting a sum of $248,000 per month while Kevin suggests a payment closer to $38,000.

The method of communicating the divorce to their children also caused contention. Christine reveals Kevin broke the news via a Zoom call while he was on location in Las Vegas, a decision Christine describes as perplexing and against her wish for a unified front.