Kevin Costner gets emotional amid personal, professional turmoil: 'it broke my heart'

Kevin Costner has recently shared candid insights into his life while discussing the arduous process for his latest passion project, Horizon: An American Saga.

His reflections come amid his exit from the successful series Yellowstone, and the unfolding drama of his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

At 68, Kevin remains a relentless force in the world of cinema. However, the process of creating the second instalment of Horizon: An American Saga has not been without its challenges.

The actor-director had his heart set on a specific filming location in Utah, even going to the extent of building a suspension bridge. Unfortunately, unpredictable weather conditions forced him to adapt his plans.

© Getty Kevin Costner is currently divorcing his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner

"Every day, my dream was to film at this other place," he confessed to St. George News. "And then the big snowpack came. And everybody said, 'The water’s gonna come up.'" With a heavy heart, he was compelled to let go of his dream location.

He expressed his dismay saying, "It broke my heart because losing my location turns me into a baby a little bit because I have my mind set on what it’s going to look like and how people will enjoy it."

As a filmmaker, the actor is invested in every aspect of his projects. For Horizon: An American Saga, a series that takes viewers through a captivating 15-year journey before and after the American Civil War, Costner had a specific vision.

MORE: Kevin Costner claims he's 'homeless' amid divorce drama

© Photo: Rex Kevin Costner on Yellowstone

Sadly, the second location he and his crew found was picturesque but not the 'desolate' scene he had in mind.

He recalled: "I secretly didn’t want to have another place. But I knew the first place wasn’t going to work. It’s a good lesson for everybody; sometimes you just have to let some things go."

MORE: Kevin Costner is unrecognizable in unearthed photo that'll make your head spin

MORE: Kevin Costner suffers post-divorce heartbreak following death of beloved Hollywood friend

© Danno Nell/Paramount/Kobal/REX/S Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

As Kevin gets invested in his new passion project, the future of his character in Yellowstone is still being negotiated. Yellowstone's creator, Taylor Sheridan, shared that they are currently in 'ongoing discussions' with the actor about filming the final episodes.

He hinted at Kevin's desire to focus more on his movie, leading to speculation about his early exit from the show.

Despite the turmoil, Taylor remains supportive of Kevin. He stated: "His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone."

© Getty Images Kevin Costner with his kids

He even commented on the ongoing legal issues saying: "Once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting."

Meanwhile, Kevin’s personal life has taken a tumultuous turn as well. His estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage and is seeking a significant amount in child support.

Amid this, Kevin’s professional commitments also seem to be affecting his personal life. Court documents suggest he won't be filming for the rest of Yellowstone's fifth season.

Kevin Costner stars in the gripping Western

The reason being Kevin is set to star, produce, and direct in the four-part film project, Horizon, which he's been working on for 35 years.

Simultaneously, Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy confirmed that the series Yellowstone would conclude earlier than planned due to Costner's jam-packed schedule.

Despite the changes, Chris assured fans: "This Yellowstone chapter is closing sooner than we all wanted, but we feel good with where it’s going to end."