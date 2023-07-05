Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put on a united front as they enjoy July Fourth celebrations with daughters

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, and her husband Mauricio Umansky embraced the spirit of Independence Day with their children.

The power couple, parents to daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, along with Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, Kyle's daughter from a previous relationship, were captured enjoying a parade and family time.

This strategic display of unity arrived following intense speculation about the state of their marriage. Addressing these rumors, the couple released a joint statement on Monday: "In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year.

© Instagram Kyle and Mauricio put on a united front

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part."

Amid these marital challenges, the couple put on a brave front, choosing to celebrate America's birthday together. Documenting their festive day on social media, Kyle and Mauricio showed the world their resilience and commitment to family.

Contrasting their celebration, country singer Morgan Wade, who is rumored to be involved with Kyle, posted a solitary beach photo.

© Instagram Kyle and Mauricio's daughters

Fueling the rumors further are the alleged matching heart tattoos that both Kyle and Morgan purportedly sport.

Despite the whispers and innuendos, the couple held their heads high. Mauricio, on his Instagram page, shared a wholesome family album from their 4th of July festivities.

Unphazed by the ongoing speculation, the couple painted a picture of familial bliss and unity.

© Instagram Mauricio poses with daugher

The couple, married since January 1996, are reportedly still cohabiting despite their separation.

Mauricio, addressing the persistent rumors about his marriage, previously said on the podcast Two T's In a Pod, "I mean, it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."

Together the pair own three properties: a sprawling mansion in Encino, California, a home in La Quinta, California, and a vacation home in Aspen, Colorado.

The Halloween star once mentioned how the La Quinta house, initially purchased as a vacation home, became their primary residence during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a desire for a "change of scenery."

© Instagram Mauricio and Kyle deny divorce rumors

The reality star and former child actress, a household name even before her stint on Bravo's reality show due to her connections with Kathy Hilton and Paris Hilton, has been part of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its inception in 2010.

Mauricio has been a steady support for Richards throughout her career. During a November 2021 interview with E! News, he said, "I have always just been 100 percent supportive of her, no matter what she does."

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

Despite the rough patch, Kyle and Mauricio look back fondly on their years together. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary a year and a half before their separation announcement.

Reflecting on their marital journey, Kyle told Bravo: "It means so much, and it's something that we're both incredibly proud of... I mean, I think it's refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal. And we're really proud to be good role models to our daughters."