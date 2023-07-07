Pierce Brosnan reveals wife Keely's 'annoying' trait with rare insight into personal life

Pierce Brosnan has opened up about what trait his wife, Keely Shaye, possesses which he finds "so annoying." Speaking with People in a new interview, the James Bond actor revealed that it's his partner's success at board games, and their shared competitive streak, which gets to him the most.

"Keely and I love backgammon," the 70-year-old Hollywood star revealed during the chat. He then added: "We're very competitive. I taught her how to play, and now she just trashes me. It's just so annoying. It really, really, really is."

© Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan together at the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The actor, who recently opened up about the "moments of doubt" he experienced while experimenting with his hobby of painting, also revealed more about his personal life and hobbies in this latest interview too.

© Instagram Pierce preparing for his first art exhibition on May 13, 2023

Asked about whether he enjoys DIY, the Die Another Day star laughed before saying: "I do have a tool kit. But if Keely sees me with a hammer, she's very worried. She's just, 'No, no, put that down. Go away.'"

He then spoke about his painting, a passion he has pursued since childhood. "Some days I can paint for ten minutes or an hour, or I can paint all day," he said. "When you paint all day, you feel it," he then continued, explaining that he therefore sometimes dances in the studio to loosen up.

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan shares hopeful Thanksgiving message from inside his Hawaii artist's studio

Pierce also opened up about their latest date night, which was actually a night in: "Keely is such a wonderful cook. I always have the best table in the house when I'm sitting at her table." However, when the lovebirds venture out of their $100m Malibu Beach residence, their favorite date location is the Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Keely, 59, and the Mamma Mia! actor have been married for 22 years, after they tied the knot in 2001 in a ceremony held in Ballintubber Abbey, Ireland. They've been together for almost 30 years total, however, having met in 1994. The couple share two grown up children, Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22.

© Getty Pierce Brosnan with his sons Paris and Dylan at The Out-Laws premiere

In the People sit-down, part of promotional duties for Pierce's latest movie, The Out-Laws, on Netflix July 7, the Irish actor admitted to a moment in his relationship which had led to injury, semi-nudity and some embarrassment. "I stubbed my toe running to let the floor man in, and I just had a towel around me," he said, before providing more context which rather implicated Keely in the incident. "Keely had said, 'Make sure you hear the bell; you've got to let them in.' And I'd heard it and kind of ignored it, but then heard it [again] and thought, 'Oh, [expletive].'"

As a result, the A-lister ran out of the room he was in without pausing to get fully dressed, and hit the big toe on his right foot in the process. "It was fairly miserable, and then the nail fell off. But I kept the towel on," the actor finished.