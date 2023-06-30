Who is Madonna's boyfriend Joshua Popper and which of her children introduced them?

The Frozen hitmaker was first linked to Joshua in March 2023

Madonna is finally back home and resting after being admitted to the ICU with a "serious bacterial infection" that kept her in the hospital for several days.

The 64-year-old has had the support of her six children, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, and twins Estere and Stella, 10, but her boyfriend, Joshua Popper, 29, has remained tight-lipped about her health issues on social media, instead sharing promotional photos or images from his daily life.

So, who is Joshua Popper and how did he meet Madonna? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Madonna's boyfriend, Joshua Popper?

Joshua Popper is a New York City-based heavyweight boxer and coach, who has competed in several official fights but has yet to turn pro. He attended Rowan University in New Jersey and co-founded boxing studio, Bredwinners, in February 2021.

According to its website, Bredwinners "brings together form and function" and teaches "mitt work, bag work, shadowboxing" and "all of the skills it takes to be a boxer". Joshua's biography on the site describes him as a "lifelong athlete and a full-time coach".

© Instagram Madonna was first pictured with Joshua Popper in February

Before his boxing career, Joshua attempted to break into the NFL, trying out for the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. Although he was unsuccessful in making either team's final roster.

He has also appeared on reality TV, making a guest appearance in the Bravo show, Summer House, in which he was the personal trainer to series regular Samantha Feher.

How did Madonna and Joshua Popper meet?

Joshua is 35 years Madonna's junior and the couple reportedly met at his Bredwinners boxing studio through the Material Girl singer's son, David Banda, after Joshua began training him.

© Instagram Madonna appeared to confirm their romance when she shared this photo of them kissing in March

In February, Joshua shared a photo that featured Madonna and saw her holding onto his arm while nestling her face behind his shoulder. Madonna appeared to confirm their romance in March when she shared a photo of her kissing the athlete, which she captioned: "Killers who are partying."

Neither Madonna nor Joshua has commented on their relationship, instead letting their rare social media images do the talking for them.

Who are Madonna's ex-boyfriends?

© Instagram Madonna reportedly met Joshua through her son David after he began training at her beau's boxing studio

Before Joshua, Madonna was in a three-year relationship with backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, whom she also shared a 35-year age gap with, but they split in April 2022.

Madonna is no stranger to dating younger men. Before Ahlamalik, she was in a relationship with then-26-year-old personal trainer Timor Steffens in 2014. She also dated French dancer Brahim Zaibat for three years before they parted ways at the end of 2013, and before that, she dated Brazilian model and DJ, Jesus Luz, whom she met on a photoshoot.

Has Madonna been married?

© Getty Images Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married for eight years

Madonna has been married twice before. She tied the knot with actor Sean Penn in 1985 after six months of dating, but they divorced four years later in 1989.

In 1999, she met director Guy Ritchie after they were introduced by mutual friends Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. In August 2000, they welcomed their son, Rocco, and a few months later they wed in Scotland. In 2006, they adopted their second child, David, but divorced two years later in 2008.

What has Madonna said about dating younger men?

© Instagram Neither Madonna nor Joshua have spoken publicly about their relationship

Madonna previously opened up about her dating choices, saying in 2012: "I didn't choose to, you know, I didn't write down on a piece of paper, 'I'm going to have a relationship with a younger man."

She added: "I've never really lived a conventional life, so I think it's quite foolish for me or anyone else to start thinking that I am going to start making conventional choices."