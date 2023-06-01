Watch: Princess Kate and Prince William's first reaction to Rajwa's striking wedding dress

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among many royals who witnessed the ceremony at Zahran Palace

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's bride Princess Rajwa made quite the entrance at her wedding, which took place in the gardens of Zahran Palace in Amman.

The Saudi architect, 29, walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with her brother-in-law Prince Hashem in a custom Elie Saab wedding dress – and it left quite the impression on the Prince of Princess of Wales, who were among the 140 guests invited to witness the ceremony.

© RHC JO Rajwa was resplendent in custom Elie Saab

Rajwa looked stunning in a fitted white column gown with an asymmetric neckline, a ruched bodice and a long embroidered train attached to the waist. She finished off her look with a flowing tulle veil, drop silver earrings and a sparkling tiara, styling her hair half-up in cascading waves and accentuating her flawless complexion with a subtle blush and pink lips.

© RHC JO The bride wore flat pointed toe shoes

As she made her way down the aisle, surrounded by the likes of Princess Beatrice and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, each guest was given their first look at her modern bridal gown. Two people who could not hide their reaction were Prince William and Princess Kate who spoke to the bride and groom after their ceremony – take a look at the video below.

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales react to Rajwa's incredible wedding dress

Crown Prince Hussein also looked dapper in his black uniform inspired by the one worn by his father King Abdullah II, while Queen Rania greeted guests in a black gown with gold detailing by Dior.

FIND OUT: Why Jordan royal wedding will bring back special memories for the Princess of Wales

© The National News Prince William and Princess Kate spoke to the bride and groom following the ceremony

Meanwhile, Kate opted for a blush pink gown by Elie Saab – the same designer responsible for the bride's wedding dress – with lace details. She styled her hair in bouncy curls and sported her usual natural makeup, and William wore a navy suit with a blue patterned tie.

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds, who announced their engagement in August 2022, travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade. The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

© RHC JO Princess Kate looked beautiful in Elie Saab while Prince William was dapper in a suit

Unlike their daytime reception, this celebration is expected to see 1,700 guests gather for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein got married at Zahran Palace

This will be followed by a wedding banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace, which the palace says "will combine the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

FIND OUT: You can now borrow your wedding tiara from the British royals favourite jeweller

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.