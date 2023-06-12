Royal wedding! Countess just wore striped bridal skirt and dramatic sleeves

Countess Felicitas von Hartig and Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein had their religious ceremony on 10 June

While the Princess of Wales chose a shoulder-baring strapless second wedding dress and Princess Eugenie ditched white for a blush second gown, most royal brides keep their first outfit traditional – but not Countess Felicitas von Hartig.

As the royal, 29, exchanged vows with Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein, 30, at Servite Church in Vienna on 10 June, Felicitas looked stunning in a dramatic three-piece including a strapless top, an A-line skirt and a jacket. Designed by Spanish designer Jesus Peiro, the matching set – which gave the illusion of a gown – featured a pleated taffeta skirt in a striped pattern and a jacket with wide bell sleeves.

WATCH: Royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

She wore her blonde hair in a half-up style with curls framing her face, and she accessorised with diamond studs, a tennis bracelet and a matching sparkly necklace, adding a splash of colour with her white and red bouquet of flowers. Meanwhile, her husband wore a cherry waistcoat, a blue tie and a morning suit, including a tailcoat.

It marked the couple's religious ceremony in Austria which took place two months after their reported civil ceremony in April in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. For the low-key event, which was witnessed by the bride's brother Count Ferdinand Hartig and the groom's sister Pss Marguerite von und zu Liechtenstein, Countess Felicitas wore a stunning mini dress with bows on her capped sleeves and white pointed-toe heels.

READ NOW: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo left out of royal wedding photo

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Countess Felicitas of Hartig in her stunning royal wedding dress

She finished off her look with straight hair that flowed past her shoulders and pink and white flowers. Her husband wore a classic black suit with a red patterned tie as he grinned for photos.

Countess Felicitas is thought to have met Princess Marie of Liechtenstein's son at a party in 2012, but it wasn't until five years later that their paths crossed again in London, where she was completing a Sotheby’s internship and the Prince was with the Coldstream Guards.

Countess Felicitas studied law in Vienna and also gained an Art History degree, and she now works for the Austrian Ministry of the Interior. Meanwhile, Prince Johann-Wenzel studied Politics and Economy in Montreal followed by one year at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK. The couple now live together in Vienna.

The Prince revealed they got engaged on 25 August 2022 during a holiday in Sicily.

DISCOVER: Hollywood couples that have stood the test of time

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.