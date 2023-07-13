Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding cake designer bakes magical creation for King Charles

Fiona Cairns was once again asked to create a magnificent cake for the royal family

The Prince and Princess of Wales' magical wedding day may have been 12 years ago, but the memories from the historical day remain just as vivid in our minds.

One of the most magnificent elements from their fairytale nuptials was the couple's eight-tier wedding cake designed by royal baker Fiona Cairns, who is still creating her delicious bakes for the royal family more than a decade on from her towering ivory creation. On Thursday, the baking mastermind took to Instagram to share the details of her latest work with King Charles in honour of The Princes Fund's 40th anniversary.

"We were very honoured to be asked to create a fruit cake to mark 40 years of The Princes Fund this week," wrote Fiona.

© Getty King Charles III cuts a cake during a reception to celebrate four decades of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund at Clarence House

"Using the event inspiration our innovation team in conjunction with Will Torrent @Waitrose designed a showstopper. The cake was decorated with intricate handmade decorations set on a backdrop of handpainted herbs including bay, rosemary, thyme and lavender.

"We were thrilled to play a small part in this special day and to see our cake cut by His Majesty the King!" Fiona continued: "The design for the Iced Waitrose Duchy Organic Rich Fruit cake made especially to celebrate the occasion, focused on wildlife, nature and horticulture as its inspiration. It featured the flowers of the four nations of the United Kingdom; roses, daffodils, thistles and shamrocks.

© Getty Fiona Cairns was once again comissioned by the royal family to bake a cake - this time for King Charles

"Wildflowers include hand painted lavender and yellow rattle, fruit and vegetables, wild animals and insects, all intertwined with oak leaves and acorns. A cake truly fit for a King!"

Fiona's royally-approved bakes are available to buy in Waitrose, including her Iced Duchy Organic Rich Fruit Cake which is the flavour the Prince and Princess of Wales opted for in their spellbinding wedding cake.

Fiona Cairns stands proudly next to the Royal Wedding cake that she and her team made for Prince William and Kate Middleton

HELLO! previously spoke to Fiona at the launch of Quintessentially Weddings' new Atelier back in 2013, who revealed some surprising details about the epic royal wedding cake.

"The whole cake was — not just the cake, but the wedding — was Kate's idea. It was all her idea. She's a very creative person and that's why it was so special. A lot of people thought the royal wedding was a very grand affair but it was also very personal," Fiona shared.

Fiona Cairns showed off her handmade decorations for the wedding cake

Lifting the lid on Kate and William's thoughts on the actual day of their wedding, the baker said: "I had a phone call from the Queen's pastry chef saying that the cake was beyond William and Kate's expectations. "So it was then, and only then, that we drank the champagne and breathed a sigh of relief. No matter what anyone else said or thought mattered."

Fiona Cairns' team put the finishing touches onto the Royal Wedding cake

