Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding cake maker discusses 'feeling the love' in romantic update

The Prince and Princess of Wales may be planning a low-key Valentine's Day this year, amid Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery, but they may still make time for a few romantic gestures.

A trip down memory lane could be on the cards, as the couple take the opportunity to look back at their wedding day in 2011. One way they can relive their special day is through their wedding menu, which featured lamb, a trio of desserts and, perhaps most memorably, their three-foot-tall, eight-tier wedding cake by Fiona Cairns.

The baker revealed she is marking Valentine's Day by releasing gorgeous cupcakes topped with white icing and tiny love hearts. "We’re already feeling the love at the bakery. This month we’ll be decorating lots of beautiful Valentine’s cakes with hundreds of tiny hearts. All hand decorated and made with love," she wrote, before adding on another post: "Share the love with cake."

While William and Kate chose a traditional fruit cake for their wedding, topped with marzipan and royal icing – just like William's father King Charles and Queen Camilla – they also had a more unconventional chocolate biscuit cake which is said to have been William's favourite treat when visiting his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Fiona Cairns made the couple's eight-tier wedding cake

Neither flavour appears to be on offer, but they can pick up the vanilla confections at Waitrose if they're feeling sentimental - and the bite-sized treats are sure to be a hit with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royals share a special connection with the baker, who opened up about working closely with the couple ahead of their wedding day.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Most impressive royal wedding cakes through the years

"In many ways, I would say that Kate designed her wedding cake, because she knew very clearly what she wanted and did not want. The ideas came from her, we had meetings with her, and the brief was from Kate," Fiona told Town & Country.

Careful not to confuse Kate's clear brief with being difficult to work with, she gushed of the Princess: "She put us absolutely at ease, she's as natural and as lovely as we all see her in the media. It was a wonderful process."

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales got married in 2011

Fiona described the pressure of creating one of the most famous wedding cakes of all time as "the most stressful thing I've ever done," but added that she became emotionally invested in the process.

"We'd put so much love, time and devotion into it that it brought us all very close together. So it was a really emotional moment when it all ended – I even cried," she told the MailOnline.

LOOK: Lady Eliza Spencer just wore £380 figure-skimming bridal gown to support cousin Prince William