Tori Spelling speaks out as she rents $100-night motel with 5 kids amid split from Dean McDermott

The Beverly Hills 90210 star is the daughter of Aaron Spelling

Amid speculation of marital woes, Tori Spelling, 50, seemed to confirm her separation from husband Dean McDermott during a recent shopping trip to Target in LA.

Looking somber, the actress responded to a query about her husband by stating: "I've always looked better on my own," as per a video obtained by DailyMail.com.

Recently, Tori has been navigating the role of a single mom and defending her decision to move into a $100-a-night motel with her children due to a mold issue in their home.

When questioned about it, she affirmed: "Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?"

© Getty Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their five children

Tori also shed light on her current emotional state through her social media channels, revealing she's navigating "darkest times" but finds solace in her children's company.

She shared multiple pictures of her kids, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, all shared with Dean

After a since-deleted announcement of her divorce from Dean, Spelling checked into a modest motel in Los Angeles, fuelling further rumors of a split.

Despite sources indicating that the relocation is strictly due to the mold problem in their home, there's no denying that the star has been visibly distressed about her personal life.

© Instagram/Tori Spelling The family posed together for Stella's birthday one day before Dean made the announcement

She took to her Instagram stories to share a string of photos showcasing what brings her joy - her children, food treats like Tangy Ketchup Doritos, her dog, a squirrel, her brother Randy Spelling, and her mother Candy Spelling with friend Josh Flagg. Notably, there were no photos featuring Dean.

Despite the rumors of a separation from Dean, Tori's motel stay with her five children is reportedly due to a persistent mold issue in their home.

The actress had previously revealed the toxic mold had been detrimentally affecting her family's health, causing them to vacate their rental home.

Tori Spelling Dean McDermott

Known for growing up in a $165 million mansion owned by her late father, famed TV producer Aaron Spelling, Tori has faced significant familial and financial challenges.

After a public falling out with her family, she only received $800,000 of her father's $500 million fortune.

In another twist, Dean posted, and then deleted, a statement in June declaring their separation after 17 years of marriage.

© Getty Images Tori and Dean with their five children

He stated: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

Rumors of a split have haunted the couple for years, as both were spotted sans wedding rings throughout 2021. This was also the year Tori confessed they had been sleeping in separate rooms.

Amidst these marital issues, Tori's mother, Candy, 77, pledged to financially support her daughter. Speaking to TMZ last week, she asserted: "I love my daughter, and I support her in whatever she does. I support my daughter."