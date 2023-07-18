Sofia Vergara's staggering $180m net worth – how it will change following Joe Manganiello split

The AGT star and Magic Mike actor are divorcing after seven years of marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made the shocking announcement on July 17 that they will divorce after seven years of marriage.

The America's Got Talent star and the Magic Mike actor first met in May 2014 and enjoyed a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in November 2015. While Sofia was madly in love with Joe at the time, it didn't stop her from being practical about her financial future should their marriage end in divorce.

Do Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have a prenup?

Sofia is estimated to be worth a whopping $180 million and made most of her fortune before she and Joe tied the knot, so it's not surprising she entered their marriage with an iron-clad prenup to protect her premarital assets.

© Getty Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split after seven years of marriage

While Joe's net worth is nothing to be sniffed at – he's estimated to have a $40 million fortune – Sofia is considerably richer than her soon-to-be-ex-husband, so it makes sense that she asked him to sign a reported $100 million prenup. While details of their prenup have not been made public, it sounds like dividing their marital assets and earnings should be straightforward.

Back in 2015, Sofia revealed that they would be keeping their financial matters separate once they tied the knot. Speaking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, Sofia also said that Joe had no issue agreeing to a prenup. She said: "He said, 'Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want.'"

What is Sofia Vergara's net worth?

© Getty Images Sofia reportedly earns $10 million a season for AGT

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Sofia is said to be worth a staggering $180 million. She was the highest-paid TV actress in the world for multiple years thanks to her role on Modern Family, which saw her reportedly earn $500,000 per episode at the height of its success, meaning she was raking in $10 million a season.

She is also a judge on America's Got Talent and according to Forbes, she also makes $10 million per season.

What is Joe Manganiello's net worth?

© Getty Joe Manganiello is worth an estimated $40 million

Joe is estimated to have a $40 million fortune thanks to his work as an actor, producer, and director. He has starred in True Blood, the Magic Mike franchise, One Tree Hill, and ER. He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the documentary film La Bare.

He has also enjoyed a long relationship with the Dungeons & Dragons franchise as a writer, consultant, and ambassador. Earlier this year he revealed that he is shooting a documentary and developing a TV show for them.

Why did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello split?

© Mark Sagliocco Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said they still 'love and care for one another'

Soon after Sofia was spotted vacationing in Italy without her wedding ring and husband, the former couple issued a statement confirming their intent to divorce.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's relationship timeline

© Dimitrios Kambouris/VF14 Sofia and Joe met in 2014

Sofia and Joe met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in May 2014. In June, they went on their first date, and that August, Sofia confirmed she and Joe were dating.

In November 2014, the couple moved in together, and on December 24, Joe popped the question during a trip to Hawaii.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello wed in 2015

They married on November 22, 2015, at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida. Celebrity guests included her Hot Pursuit co-star Reese Witherspoon, his Magic Mike co-star Channing Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan, True Blood's Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, and Sofia's Modern Family castmates.

"It was like a dream, like a fairy tale. Like, it came out perfectly how I wanted," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following their big day.