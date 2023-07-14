Goldie Hawn delivers 'hard' update on relationship with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's longtime relationship was front and center in a new revealing interview with the Snatched actress.

The adored star opened up on this week's, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, and defended her decision not to marry Kurt, 72, as she was quizzed by the CNN anchor.

Goldie, 77, - who has two ex-husbands, Bill Hudson, and Gus Trikonis, while Kurt was married to actress Season Hubley - was defiant when Chris asked: "Why aren't the two of you married?" To which she responded: "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

The host pressed again and this time Goldie gave more details. "Because we had been married. And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. "Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly. Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many, how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money?

"How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

© Getty Goldie and Kurt have both been married before

Chris insisted the couple weren't going to get a divorce after 40 years together, but Goldie clapped back: "How did you know that then?"

She continued: "I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here. I mean, you know, relationships are hard. They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through.

© Todd Williamson They have a beautiful blended family

"There's things that we believe, in things that we don't believe in. We agree on. So I think you know ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important.

"So you can hold on to yourself, and you're going to actually have that that feeling."

Goldie has addressed the topic in the past and during an appearance on UK chat show Loose Women in 2015, she said: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt starred in Overboard together

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt have been together for over four decades

Goldie and Kurt's first date was to the Playboy Club where they learnt how to dance. She was asked about her "awesome first date at the iconic club," on Today with Hoda & Jenna, when Goldie clarified: "We did that and we went out because we had to learn to dance for the show. And we thought 'let's go and learn how to do the Jitterbug together.'

© Matt Winkelmeyer Goldie and Kurt adore one another

"It was kind of romantic, the whole night was romantic. That's my story and I'm sticking to it!"

As for the secret to their lengthy romance: "Separate bathrooms," Goldie said.