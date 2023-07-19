Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's iron-clad $100million prenup

As Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello prepare to navigate the waters of their impending divorce, it appears that they had earlier planned for smooth sailing.

In 2015, when the couple got married, they reportedly inked a $100 million prenuptial agreement, a measure designed to safeguard their respective fortunes.

The star of Modern Family, Sofia, 50, boasts an estimated net worth of an eye-watering $180 million, whilst Joe, 46, known for his role in Magic Mike, is thought to be worth around $40 million.

Over the years, Sofia has been forthright about keeping their financial affairs separate, a decision that may contribute to a cleaner break.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofi­a Vergara have decided to split

Back in 2015, she shared with Howard Stern that Joe was fully supportive of a prenup, even going as far as saying: "Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want."

Sofia's journey from modelling in Colombia, to securing a Pepsi commercial at 17, and later landing the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family, has seen her wealth surge. At the height of the show's popularity, she was reportedly making "$500,000 per episode," according to Forbes.

More recently, her role as a judge on America's Got Talent, her Walmart fashion line and her beauty brand 'Toty' further bolstered her net worth.

© Instagram Sofia is worth around 180million

Joe, on the other hand, gained widespread popularity with his role in Magic Mike and its sequels. His versatility extends from acting in various popular movies and television shows to being a director, producer, and writer.

An avid Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, he has also secured roles as a D&D writer, consultant, and ambassador, further diversifying his portfolio.

The soon-to-be-former couple's Beverly Hills mansion, listed for $18 million, is a potential point of contention.

Originally priced at $19.6 million, the luxurious Italian-style villa boasts seven bedrooms, an 11-bathroom home, a full-size gym with a sauna, a 10-seat movie theatre, and a 3,000-bottle wine cellar.

© Getty Sofia Vergara Joe Manganiello

Sofia and Joe have purportedly purchased another property nearby, still under construction, though the specifics remain unknown.

Another point of consideration in their separation could be their shared Chihuahua, Bubbles. Thanks to a 2019 California law change, judges can now consider the best interest of the pet in divorce cases.

This could potentially lead to some debate over their beloved pooch. Despite the potential disputes, Sofia and Joe's prenup may make their separation a simpler process.

© Instagram Sofia Vergara poses in a lime green neon swimsuit

Divorce attorney Frederic J. Siegel, with no direct affiliation to Sofia and Joe's divorce proceedings, commented on their situation, suggesting that their prenuptial agreement likely entails a 'walkaway' clause. "So with a prenup — and without kids [together] — it becomes a much simpler case," Siegel shared.

He further speculated that Sofia and Joe have already progressed in their divorce more than the public realizes. As he stated: "Usually when people make the announcement like they made yesterday, they’ve already done some of the preliminary work."

Pointing out the advantages of an amicable separation, Siegel added: "It really doesn’t serve anybody. They’ve got very nice careers. They don’t want to be airing their dirty laundry in public."