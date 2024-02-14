Sofia Vergara's ex Joe Manganiello celebrates new chapter in his life after AGT star shares baby joy

Joe Manganiello, at 47, has swiftly transitioned into a new chapter of his life by moving in with his girlfriend, Caitlin O'Connor, 34, just three months into their relationship.

This move comes shortly after Joe finalized his divorce from Sofia Vergara, 51, to whom he was married for seven years. According to TMZ Joe and Caitlin are deeply in love and enjoying their new living arrangement.

The bond between Joe and Caitlin, both hailing from Pittsburgh, has deepened through shared backgrounds and romantic getaways to places like New York and Italy.

Joe initiated the divorce proceedings from Sofia in September, stating "irreconcilable differences" as the cause.

© Getty Joe Manganiello and Sofi­a Vergara recently finalized their divorce

Sofia, in a revealing conversation with El País, shed light on the underlying reasons for their separation.

She disclosed that the age difference and diverging desires regarding parenthood led to their split.

© Instagram Sofia admitted that Joe and her wanted different things

Sofia expressed her reservations about becoming an older mother, stating, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."

She further elaborated on her views about motherhood at her age and her readiness to embrace grandmotherhood when the time comes, especially concerning her son Manolo, 32.

Sofia Vergara's reaction to being questioned about relationship status

Post-divorce, Joe retained custody of their dog, Bubbles, marking another aspect of their separation.

Amidst these personal changes, Sofia recently shared heartwarming family news on social media, introducing a new Vergara family member.

She posted a touching image of Alfonso Vergara, a relative, cradling his newborn child, symbolizing hope and continuity within the family.

© Instagram Sofia celebrates new family member

Though Sofia's relation to Alfonso remains understated, the warmth of this familial moment speaks volumes of the Vergara family's closeness.

Sofia's post, captioned "New Vergara," alongside a heart and celebration emoji, shared this joyful milestone with her followers, adding a note of happiness amidst the transitions in her personal life.

