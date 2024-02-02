Sofia Vergara's multimillionaire boyfriend Justin Saliman has a famous ex-wife you'll recognize

Sofia Vergara is not the first famous woman her boyfriend, Justin Saliman has dated.

The orthopedic surgeon was married for 10 years to actress, Bree Turner, before he was first photographed with the Griselda star in October 2023 following her split from ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

Justin and Sofia appear to still be going strong as they were spotted enjoying another date night on February 1 at celeb hotspot, Cipriani restaurant in Beverly Hills.

But what else do we know about the multimillionaire MD, and why did his ex-wife file for divorce? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Justin Saliman?

© Backgrid Sofia and Justin were first linked in October 2023

Based in Beverly Hills, Justin D. Saliman, MD, is a Stanford sports medicine-trained orthopedic surgeon operating out of Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to his website.

Before his move to LA, Justin cared for the San Francisco 49ers and the athletic teams at Santa Clara and Stanford Universities.

Not just a doctor

© John Salangsang/Shutterstock Justin Saliman is an orthopedic surgeon

As if being a surgeon wasn't challenging enough, Justin is also an entrepreneur and inventor. He founded Ceterix Orthopedics and developed the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System to help surgeons repair meniscus tears and maintain the natural health and stability of a patient's knee.

"I can have more of an impact on humanity by solving a need in the medtech space than I ever could treating individual patients," he told Forbes. "If I didn't do your knee surgery, then someone else would, but if I didn't build Ceterix, I didn't believe anyone else would."

He's a multimillionaire

Justin's hard work has paid off as not only is he making a substantial income from being a surgeon, but he also made a fortune from his company.

In 2019, Ceterix Orthopedics was acquired by Smith & Nephew, a large medical device company, for a whopping $105 million!

Who is his ex-wife, Bree Turner?

© Getty Images Bree Turner is an actress and dancer

Bree Turner is an actress and dancer who is best known for her role as Rosalee Calvert on the fantasy police procedural drama, Grimm.

Other notable TV appearances include Spin City, Cold Case, and Masters of Horror. Her film work includes The Ugly Truth, Just My Luck, The Wedding Planner, Joe Dirt, American Pie 2, and Bring It On Again.

Do Bree and Justin have children?

© Getty Bree and Justin share a son and a daughter

The former couple share two children, Stella Jean, 13, and son Dean, 11.

Why did Justin and Bree split?

© Getty Bree and Justin were married for 10 years

Justin and Bree married in 2008 at the Casa Del Mar hotel in Santa Monica. But 10 years later, she filed for divorce on March 2, 2018. According to court documents, the actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In her filing, Bree requested spousal support but asked the court to terminate Justin's right to alimony. She also asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children.

However, Justin responded by asking for spousal support and expressed his desire to terminate Bree's right to alimony.

Divorce settlement

© Getty Images Justin must pay Bree $7,000 a month

Justin's requests were denied and in their divorce judgment filed in November 2019, he was ordered to pay Bree $3,000 a month in spousal support until April 30, 2025, or until she remarries.

He must also pay $4,000 a month in child support until their children reach 19 years of age.

They share physical and legal custody of their children.

